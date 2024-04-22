Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft: Team gets a perfect long-term haul
I mean, this Denver Broncos mock draft is just perfect.
The Denver Broncos need a franchise quarterback among a few other needs during the 2024 NFL Draft. This mock draft gives them the perfect long-term haul. You'd have a hard time convincing me that there is a better mock draft out there for the Broncos, who are without a second-round pick and need help at QB and along their defensive front.
Denver could trade up during the draft, but the best-case scenario might be to trade down for more picks. They've been missing picks for multiple years due to their two major trades for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton. The team should work to replenish some of that capital, and they could do just that in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is days away.
This Denver Broncos mock draft sets them up nicely for the long-term.
22nd Overall Pick (via PHI) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The Eagles have picks 22 and 50, and to me, the perfect trade down for the Broncos would be to acquire those picks for their own pick 12. This gets them in a better range for Bo Nix and also gets them into the second round. You'd have a hard time convincing me this isn't the best scenario for Denver. Nix is a day one starter in Sean Payton's offense with a viable long-term stability in the NFL.