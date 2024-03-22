2024 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock will make your head spin
Let's put together a full first-round mock draft.
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
With Jim Harbaugh’s first selection as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, they look to beef up their offensive line with Joe Alt, who is every bit of a franchise left tackle, but the Chargers decide to put him on the right side, as they have Rashawn Slater on the left side.
6. New York Giants - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Wow! JJ McCarthy falls out of the top five and is right there for the New York Giants. Frankly, the team should not put Daniel Jones back out on the field and should instead roll with the QB room of McCarthy and Drew Lock, who has been a backup before.
7. Tennessee Titans - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The Tennessee Titans need a franchise left tackle so Will Levis is not running for his life. Olu Fashanu has insane technical skill and could be a week one starter for Tennessee. The Titans and GM Ran Carthon would certainly be making a huge investment into the offense if they continued to add to it in the 2024 NFL Draft.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Atlanta Falcons poured a ton of resources into their offense this offseason with Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney coming over. Now, they turn their focus to defense and draft Dallas Turner, who brings an immediate upgrade to their pass rush department.