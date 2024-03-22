2024 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock will make your head spin
Let's put together a full first-round mock draft.
21. Miami Dolphins - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
The Miami Dolphins definitely need to flip the script a bit and establish some type of hard-nosed culture. The cold weather jokes about the Dolphins are actually not totally inaccurate, so bringing in some production along the defensive line is a good step to shedding those jokes once and for all.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Eagles need to eventually get some legitimate cornerbacks in the building. The duo of Darius Slay and James Bradberry couldn’t inspire me to make a ham sandwich, so let’s add Nate Wiggins to a secondary that brought back CJ Gardner-Johnson on a three-year deal.
23. New England Patriots (via MIN) - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The two first-round picks that the New England Patriots got in their trade-down with the Minnesota Vikings will be Rome Odunze and Tyler Guyton, a tackle from Oklahoma. The Patriots could kick Guyton to the left side, as they re-signed Mike Onwenu and will keep him at right tackle.
24. Denver Broncos (via DAL) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The Denver Broncos select Bo Nix with what was the Dallas Cowboys’ first-round pick. The Broncos trading down strategically nets them someone who’d be a perfect fit within Sean Payton’s offense.