2024 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected team makes blockbuster trade for a QB
In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, a team that not a lot of people are talking about will make a huge deal for a quarterback.
21. Miami Dolphins - Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
Losing Christian Wilkins would be a huge blow if they didn’t work to find his replacement. With their first-round pick, the Dolphins do just that and take Johnny Newton from Illinois. They could also add an EDGE here, as both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are hurt.
22. Denver Broncos (via PHI) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The Denver Broncos get their QB and at a much more modest price. The trade-down with the Eagles not only net the Broncos more draft capital, but they get their hopeful franchise QB in Nix, who fits Sean Payton’s offense like a glove and could easily be a Week 1 starter for them over Jarrett Stidham.
23. Minnesota Vikings - Graham Barton, OG, Duke
The interior offensive line will be the Vikings choice with the 23rd pick, as they look to continue building a quality roster for their eventual QB addition. If Barton can pan out, that would give them three very strong OL pieces alongside Christian Darrisaw at LT and Brian O’Neill at RT.
24. Dallas Cowboys - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is actually a huge need now, so they’ll opt to bolster the unit with Jackson Powers-Johnson, who feels like a sure-lock to be an NFL stud. One huge need is filled as Dallas probably continues to add on offense with more of their draft picks this year.