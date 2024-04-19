2024 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected team makes blockbuster trade for a QB
In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, a team that not a lot of people are talking about will make a huge deal for a quarterback.
29. Detroit Lions - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Detroit Lions can go in a number of different directions here. They signed Kevin Zeitler on a one-year deal as they lost Jonah Jackson in free agency. Perhaps a guard is the pick here. Maybe it’s another WR. Heck, it could be someone like Chop Robinson, a talented and athletic pass rusher. The Lions defense was still a below-average unit in 2023, so my guess is they go in that direction with their first-round pick.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The Baltimore Ravens traded Morgan Moses back to the New York Jets earlier this offseason, and their LT, Ronnie Stanley, simply cannot stay healthy, so a tackle in the first round is an obvious selection. You really can’t go wrong with any of the first-round tackle prospects,
31. San Francisco 49ers - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The San Francisco 49ers were apparently in on Patrick Surtain II during the 2023 NFL Season, so it’s safe to say that they want to add to their secondary. Kool-Aid McKinstry is the second cornerback from Alabama to go in the first round and is a welcome addition to the defense.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
The Chiefs current starting tackles of Wayna Morris and Jawaan Taylor could not block a cold. The defending Super Bowl champions are going to come out of this draft with a quality tackle prospect at some point, and I don’t see why it can’t be here at the bottom of the first round. Like the WR position, which is another KC need, the OT spot is deep, so GM Brett Veach can have some fun this year.
Would this first round actually be possible? I do believe that an unexpected team could come away with a first-round QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. Yes, having someone like Matthew Stafford on the roster is great, but he’s not getting younger, and GM Les Snead might want to get his guy now. Other teams that are obviously taking QBs did just that in this mock draft.
While we won’t know what actually happens until it does, many of these mock drafts to overlap quite a bit.