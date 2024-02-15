2024 NFL Mock Draft: What if Bears don't draft Caleb Williams?
Is there a chance that Caleb Williams does not go to the Chicago Bears?
Caleb Williams seem to have a franchise-altering, generational ceiling. However, even though the Chicago Bears pick first overall, is it a guarantee that they end up with him? I do think Bears GM Ryan Poles is going to be getting a ton of phone calls from other teams about wanting to move up to that No. 1 spot.
The Bears own the first overall pick, and that pick originally belonged to the Carolina Panthers. The Bears own first-round pick in 2024 is actually No. 9 overall. Anyway, the Bears might have a tough decision to make regarding the Justin Fields situation. Fields has shown minimal growth through three years in the NFL, but many have argued that he needs more going right around him.
Well, could there be a scenario where the Bears actually do not end up with Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft? Let's put together a small mock draft to see what that might look like.
1. Atlanta Falcons (via CHI) - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Ok, so here is what the Atlanta Falcons had to give up to move from the No. 8 spot to the No. 1 spot this year:
The Falcons make a strong enough offer for GM Ryan Poles to accept. Obviously, Atlanta selects Caleb Williams and plugs him into an already pretty filled-out roster. The offensive line is strong, and the play-makers are very good. All of a sudden, the Falcons become a viable playoff team in 2024, and the Bears get a metric ton of draft capital to work with.
2. Washington Commanders - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
I think this is going to be a pretty easy pick for the Washington Commanders. Drake Maye has all the tools needed to be a successful starter and does compare nicely to Justin Herbert at the next level. However, is Dan Quinn building a proper staff to develop a QB, or do they have a different scenario in mind? I do think Washington could trade out of this spot if they too got a strong offer.
3. New England Patriots - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, OSU
The New England Patriots opt to not draft a QB with the third overall pick and instead opt to give whoever their QB will be a very good wide receiver. Marvin Harrison Jr likely comes into the NFL as a top-15 wide receiver, and will have huge shoes to fill after his father's Hall of Fame career. Harrison Jr has a rare blend of size and speed.