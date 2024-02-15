2024 NFL Mock Draft: What if Bears don't draft Caleb Williams?
Is there a chance that Caleb Williams does not go to the Chicago Bears?
7. Tennessee Titans - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
I think the only correct selection for the Tennessee Titans with the seventh overall pick is either a left tackle or wide receiver. Both are huge needs for the team. Fortunately, Olu Fashanu is there for the taking, and the Titans make the move to make life easier for Will Levis in 2024. Wide receiver would be a fine selection here, but protection is more important.
8. Chicago Bears (via ATL) - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The Chicago Bears moving down in the 2024 NFL Draft should mean that they continue to build around Justin Fields, so with their first-round pick that they got from the Atlanta Falcons, they select the 6'4" Odunze, a big-bodied pass-catcher with elite speed. A perfect compliment to DJ Moore, the Bears will boast the nasty WR duo and also a top-10 tight end in Cole Kmet.
9. Chicago Bears - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Oh man, this is a great haul for the Bears. They look to further bolster the defense and get the best pass rusher in this year's draft in Dallas Turner. All of a sudden, Chicago's defense looks all but set and their offense has another elite pass-catcher. We all saw how much the defense improved with the addition of Montez Sweat, and Turner is just icing on the cake.
10. New York Jets - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Like the Tennessee Titans, I think the only two viable picks for the New York Jets in the first round are a wide receiver or offensive lineman. Well, JC Latham is there for the taking, and the Jets take the mountain right tackle. NY would still have to figure out their LT situation, but getting someone like Latham is a great start to rebuild this unit that was dreadfully bad in 2023.