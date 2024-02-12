AFC South: One move each team can make to improve their roster in 2024
The AFC South was a surprisingly competitive division this year with the Texans making the playoffs and the Colts and Jaguars nearly missing it while the Titans are rebuilding after a disappointing season.
By Daniel Davis
The AFC South was a hard division to nail down throughout the season. The Jaguars were the clear favorite entering the season and the Texans and Colts were favorites to win 3rd and 4th place. Mike Vrabel and the Titans had many issues including a lack of aggressive offense and a defense that kept getting burned.
Here is one move every AFC South team can do to improve their roster this offseason.
Houston Texans: Sign Safety Jordan Whitehead
The Texans are a team that is heading in the right direction. They drafted arguably the best offensive and defensive player in the draft and it worked out. They went from second overall pick to losing in the Divisional Round the next season.
Rookie QB C.J. Stroud was electric leading the Texans to a 10-7 season and they became the hottest team in the NFL heading into Wild Card weekend. Will McDonald IV was another fantastic addition giving the Texans a much-needed boost in the pass-rushing arena. Even the wide receivers produced with another outstanding draft pick Nico Collins gaining the trust of Stroud and catching nearly 1,300 yards with a great showing in the Wild Card rout against the Browns.
The Texans don't have a glaring hole in their roster and the rookies will presumably produce at a higher level next season as the hunger for the Super Bowl will linger. This being said, the Texans need some upgrades in their passing defense. Houston gave up over 4,300 yards in the passing game and allowed 17 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Jordan Whitehead will likely be a salary cap causality for the Jets and Houston should attempt to sign him to at least a 3-year deal. The 26-year-old is coming off a great season on a team that struggled without Rodgers in the lineup.