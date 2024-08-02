2024 NFL Offseason: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at linebacker
The NFL has evolved very much into an offensive league, but that doesn’t mean that you can excel in that area alone and have success when it comes to winning a championship. Defense remains a pivotal part of the game of football. Just ask the Kansas City Chiefs, who weren’t their usual explosive selves on offense but came up big on the other side of the ball. Andy Reid’s team was second in the league in fewest yards allowed per game, points surrendered and sacks.
There were some very interesting moves when it came to the linebacking position this offseason. It’s worth noting that the franchise which allowed the third-most points in a season in NFL history in 2023 has two performers listed below.
A look at the Top 5 offseason additions at linebacker
5. Blake Cashman (Minnesota Vikings)
A former fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2019, linebacker Blake Cashman didn’t log a lot of playing time with the Green and White. The former University of Minnesota product appeared in a combined 14 contests in his three seasons with the club. In 2022, he was dealt to the Houston Texans.
Cashman played in 16 games with Houston that year, and made his presence felt mostly on special teams with 11 stops and a fumble recovery. Enter DeMeco Ryans and a new staff in 2023 and the five-year pro led the club with 104 tackles. He will make his presence felt on Minnesota’s new-look linebacking corps.
4. Josey Jewell (Carolina Panthers)
Former Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Dave Canales is the Panthers’ newest head coach. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is in his second season with Carolina. He spent 2022 with Denver, and new Panthers’ linebacker Josey Jewell had a big year under his guidance with 128 tackles and four takeaways.
Jewell has totaled 100-plus tackles in three of the last four seasons. The exception was 2021, when he missed all but two games. The former University of Iowa defender, a fourth-round pick in 2018, hopes to aid a Carolina defense that finished a disappointing 23rd in the NFL in rushing defense this past season.
3. Frankie Luvu (Washington Commanders)
A very productive player on a less-than-successful team the past four season, linebacker Frankie Luvu was one of many veteran defensive free agents the Washington Commanders added this offseason. The team comes off a miserable 4-13 showing, and new head coach Dan Quinn inherits an eight-game losing streak.
After beginning his NFL career with the Jets in 2018, he joined the Panthers in 2021. He really emerged as a standout the past two season. Luvu was second on the team with 111 tackles in 2022, and led Carolina with 135 tackles this past season. He’s Pro Football Focus’ No. 10 linebacker, and excels as a pass rusher.
2. Patrick Queen (Pittsburgh Steelers)
There seems to be varying opinions when it comes to the former first-round draft choice of the Baltimore Ravens. The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a glaring need at inside linebacker ever since the retirement of standout Ryan Shazier, hence the addition of Patrick Queen. He comes off a Pro Bowl campaign in 2023.
No doubt the former LSU standout benefitted from the presence of Roquan Smith. Queen has totaled at least 100 tackles in three of his four seasons (98 in 2021), to go with 10 takeaways (1 TD) and 13.5 sacks. He has yet to miss a game, and will now pair inside with 2023 free-agent addition Elandon Roberts.
1. Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders)
Veteran inside linebacker Bobby Wagner will now play for a third different team in as many seasons. After 11 years in Seattle, the Seahawks cut him loose during the 2022 offseason and he inked a five-year deal with rival Sean McVay’s club. However, he was one-and-done with the Rams and returned to Seattle.
He had a big year with the ‘Hawks in 2023, but hit the free-agent market and is now reunited with one-time defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who had a hand in those great Seattle defenses just over a decade ago. The nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro has totaled 100-plus tackles in each of his 12 seasons.