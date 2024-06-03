Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC North team in 2024
It’s been quite a run for a division that always seems to be in the mix when it comes to Super Bowl aspirations the AFC North has been sent at least two teams to the playoffs in 11 of the 16 seasons dating back to 2008. That was John Harbaugh’s first year in Baltimore, and Mike Tomlin’s second season in Pittsburgh.
A closer look shows that the division sent three teams to the playoffs during that aforementioned span on four occasions. Such was the case in 2023 when Baltimore finished with the best record in the league, Cleveland rebounded from a last-place finish the year before to grab a wild card berth. The Steelers won their final three games and earned the seventh seed in the AFC.
What made this past season even more impressive was the fact that the Cincinnati Bengals, winners of the AFC North the previous two seasons, finished 9-8. That was good enough for just last place, and Zac Taylor’s club just missed out on a playoff berth.
There was a lot of player movement in regards to all four franchises this offseason. Who was the best pickup for the Ravens, Bengals, Browns and Steelers? Who was a player each team will miss the most? It starts with the reigning AFC North champions, who will have plenty of new faces on the roster in 2024.