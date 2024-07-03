2024 NFL Offseason : Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at running back
2. Aaron Jones (Minnesota Vikings)
Green Bay’s emerging young quarterback got a lot of “love” in the second half of the season. However, it’s worth noting that the club’s ground attack was also rolling down the stretch, and keyed by Aaron Jones. He would close out his Packers’ career with five consecutive 100-yard rushing games (including playoffs).
That’s because he was released by Green Bay this offseason, and wasted little time latching on with the rival Vikings. Alexander Mattison led Minnesota (29th in the NFL in rushing in 2023) with 700 yards on the ground this past season. In Jones’ aforementioned last five games, he rushed for an impressive 584 yards.
1. Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens)
He was part of a tandem his first two seasons in the league, but would soon become the workhorse that the league has seen the past seven years. Derrick Henry has led the league in rushing attempts in four of the last five seasons (NFL-high 280 carries in ’23), and ran for 1,000-plus yards in five of the last six years.
The Tennessee Titans led Henry test free agency, and he joined the team with the best record in the NFL this past season. The Ravens also led the league in rushing. They add a performer who has totaled 10-plus touchdowns on the ground six straight seasons and get a runner with plenty of tread left on the tires.