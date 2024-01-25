2024 NFL Offseason: Which players have the highest cap hits?
2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, $59,455,000
One of the most polarizing players in the NFL is Dak Prescott, who is entering the final year of his contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. There are reports everywhere that the Cowboys plan on extending Prescott, and that makes sense. Extending the QB will drastically lower his cap hit and should free up some cap space for the Cowboys.
On the other side of that coin, some people are wondering if Prescott is good enough to lead the Dallas Cowboys deep into the postseason. With a career playoff record of 2-5, Prescott's not exactly doing himself any favors. He does have very good regular season numbers, but the postseason success just is not there.
1. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns, $63,977,000
Oh boy. Deshaun Watson has the highest cap hit in the NFL in 2024, and it's a number that is pushing $65 million. Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns, and while the Browns have won a good bit of games in recent years, Watson just has not looked anything like his old self.
And it's getting to the point where people are wondering if Watson fell off a huge cliff and is just not good anyore. I think 2024 might be the last year where Watson can prove he is still a franchise QB. At his best, he's an elite passer, and if he can reach his best, the Browns would be a Super Bowl-caliber team in 2024 and beyond.
Right now, the Browns have no way to get themselves out from under this bloated contract. They're just going to have to deal with it for a while.