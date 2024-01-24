Kirk Cousins might be a perfect fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to get some stability at quarterback.
The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to win 10 games during the 2023 NFL Season with sub-par QB play. Someone like Kirk Cousins in 2024 might be a huge boost for the franchise. Cousins turns 36 years old this offseason, so he is not getting younger. However, the free agent QB might want to examine his options beyond Minnesota, where he's played since 2018.
Cousins began his career in Washington, and played on two-straight franchise tags with the team. After the 2017 NFL Season, Cousins went on a bit of a free agency tour before signing a fully guaranteed deal with the Vikings. Now, Cousins is set to hit the open market for the second time of his career.
And his best fit might not be back with the Vikings. While I think Minnesota would like him back, the front office that originally brought him there is no longer there, and I think head coach Kevin O'Connell is wanting to take a shot at a young QB at some point. He and his staff have proven to be very good, so add that may be missing is a young, franchise passer.
For Cousins, he'll surely have a few teams calling his phone, but I think one team that might make sense more than others is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who went 10-7 in 2023 with Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett taking a majority of the snaps. That is a huge testament to the coaching job that Mike Tomlin and his staff did.
Bringing in Cousins for a year or two not only stabilizes their QB position, but also gives them a bit of time to put a long-term QB plan in place, as neither Rudolph or Pickett are going to be the answer for the team. At some point, Tomlin needs to win another playoff game, right? The Steelers winning nine or 10 games each year, barely squeaking into the playoffs and not winning in the Wild Card round has to come to an end, you'd think.
And I think with a defensive head coach in Tomlin, he'd like the idea of Kirk Cousins and his ability to run the offense within structure. Kirk Cousins is likely not someone who is going to lead a team to a Super Bowl, but for a team like the Steelers, he'd be a nice stopgap option for a couple of years.