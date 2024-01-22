2024 NFL picks, score predictions Championship Round to Super Bowl
The penultimate NFL picks and score predictions for the 2023-24 season
Only two weeks of NFL picks and score predictions remain, and we're shaping up for a very fun Championship Weekend in the NFL. We have some new faces and some familiar ones with Patrick Mahomes returning to the AFC Championship game and only the second road playoff game of his NFL career.
A couple of MVPs will face off in the AFC Championship game as the Chiefs travel to face the Ravens, while a couple of afterthoughts at QB on opposite spectrums of NFL Draft status take each other on in the NFC title game.
Let's jump to it.
NFC Championship Game: (3) Detroit Lions @ (1) San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, January 28, 6:30 PM ET
And then there were two in the NFC. Both the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers had to endure some early playoff scares as the Lions fought hard to fend off the red-hot Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round and the 49ers got all they could handle from the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round.
And this matchup is shaping up to be absolutely phenomenal. The Lions reminded everyone of how explosive and efficient their offense is capable of being in their Divisional round win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one of the toughest defenses left in the postseason. Detroit just has so many ways to beat you, and Jared Goff is playing sensational football right now.
And as of now, it really feels like Goff is the best quarterback in this game, which ultimately will matter a lot. Brock Purdy has had an outstanding season, but with the way the Lions were bringing sporadic pressure from their defensive backs against Baker Mayfield, I would not be shocked if Purdy is rushed quite a bit in this game.
The status of Deebo Samuel could be up in the air, and while I love the 49ers' overall group this season, I'm flip-flopping back to the Lions being the team of destiny in this year's playoffs. I think they're headed to the Super Bowl and they'll send the 49ers away disappointed.
Prediction: Lions win 34-30