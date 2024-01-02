2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 18
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 18 of the 2023-24 season.
It's sad that the 2023-24 NFL season is coming to a close. We only have a few NFL picks and predictions left this year including the playoffs. And the playoffs will be in focus all throughout Week 18 as teams fight for their playoff lives and jockey for positioning.
Let's not waste any time. Who is winning in Week 18 and who's getting into the playoffs? Who's going to be sent home for the offseason?
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) @ Baltimore Ravens (13-3)
Saturday, January 6, 4:30 PM ET
Mike Tomlin and at least nine wins is just inevitable in the NFL at this point. Even after a couple of really bad losses to teams like Arizona and New England (who have been showing some fight lately), the Steelers find themselves at 9-7 and with a shot to make it to the playoffs in 2024.
And it might be in the best interests of the Ravens to let them in.
The Ravens have clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs with a record of 13-3, and they did it in impressive fashion. The Ravens took the Miami Dolphins over their knee and spanked them all afternoon on Sunday, dropping 56 points on Vic Fangio's defense and making one of the biggest statements of the season so far.
The Ravens are looking like the team to beat right now in the AFC, but are they going to sit starters in this one? Will Mike Tomlin have his guys ready to capitalize if they do? I think they will, and I think the Steelers get to 10 wins.
I'm guessing the Steelers go into Baltimore and beat the Tyler Huntley-led Ravens, but it is still going to be a hard-fought game. The Ravens are just that good.
Prediction: Steelers win 23-20