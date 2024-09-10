2024 NFL Picks, score predictions for Week 2 games
Now that Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season is officially over, let's turn our focus to Week 2 and roll out our picks and predictions. Week 1 brought a lot of expected football from certain teams. The rookie quarterbacks did not look good, and most of the goods team looked good.
As we head into Week 2, many teams will look to rebound and get back to .500, while others look to get out to an early 2-0 advantage. Even if a team starts 0-2, it's still very, very early on in the season. Let's make our latest picks and predictions for Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season.
Buffalo (1-0) @ Miami (1-0) - Thursday Night Football
Both the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins showed grit in their Week 1 win over the Cardinals and Jaguars. The division rivals meet for one of two matchups in the 2024 NFL Season, and being that the Cardinals were able to hang 28 points on Buffalo, I can only imagine how many points Miami is going to score at home.
In a shootout, give me the Dolphins
Prediction: Miami wins 31-24
Sunday Games
New Orleans (1-0) @ Dallas (1-0)
The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys each got huge wins in Week 1, blowing out their opponent. While the Saints did look better and did score more points, no one is going to fall for them. The Saints beat up on quite the weak opponent, and the Cowboys are simply better on both sides of the ball.
This game should be a double-digit win for Dallas at home.
Prediction: Cowboys win 27-17
Tampa Bay (1-0) @ Detroit (1-0)
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might just be a huge problem in 2024. This is a rematch of the 2023 NFC Divisional Round where the Detroit Lions got the best of the Buccaneers. I don't believe we'll get a different result, and even though the Buccaneers did play better in Week 1 (albeit against a rookie QB), the Lions are going to again defend their home field here.
Prediction: Lions win 30-23
Indianapolis (0-1) @ Green Bay (0-1)
The Indianapolis Colts will get a backup quarterback playing for the Green Bay Packers, as starting QB Jordan Love will miss a few games. This should be a perfect chance for the Colts to even out their record, and this could put the Packers in an early 0-2 hole. However, there has to be an upset or two nearly every week.
Green Bay is going to defend Lambeau Field and win this game by a slim margin.
Prediction: Packers win 20-17
New York Jets @ Tennessee (0-1)
The New York Jets have yet to play their first game as I type these words. They are in San Francisco and will face the 49ers in Week 1. The Tennessee Titans lost a brutal Week 1 contest to Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, and wherever you look here, the Jets have a huge advantage.
They should blowout the Titans, if we're being honest.
Prediction: Jets win 31-13
San Francisco @ Minnesota (1-0)
The San Francisco 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season. The Vikings blew out the New York Giants in Week 1, and perhaps the most shocking thing from that game was Sam Darnold actually looking like a franchise QB. Darnold may end up playing a lot better than people think in 2024, but he won't be able to make much happen against the Niners defense.
Prediction: 49ers win 24-20
Seattle (1-0) @ New England (1-0)
Can the New England Patriots pull off two upsets in the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL Season? The answer is no. The Cincinnati Bengals have recently been quite the poor team to open up the season, so that to me was just the Patriots being able to take advantage of that. New England has a horrible roster and their offensive line is going to get abused by that Seahawks defensive front.
It won't be a close game.
Prediction: Seahawks win 21-9
New York Giants (0-1) @ Washington (0-1)
In what could be the ugliest game of the week, the horrid New York Giants take on the horrid-but-actually-rebuilding Washington Commanders. Jayden Daniels may already be a better QB than Daniel Jones, and at least the Commanders have time on their side. It feels like the bottom is about to fall out from the Giants.
Daniel Jones will put up another stinker as the Commanders notch their first win of the Daniels era.
Prediction: Commanders win 23-17
Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) @ Carolina (0-1)
The Los Angeles Chargers may have an easy route to begin the 2024 NFL Season 2-0, as they will play two of the worst teams in the NFL. They took care of business against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 and will travel to Carolina and beat the Panthers. Carolina was simply embarrassed in Week 1 against Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints of all people.
Prediction: Chargers win 34-16
Cleveland (0-1) @ Jacksonville (0-1)
The Cleveland Browns officially have a quarterback problem, and that QB just so happens to be on a fully-guaranteed deal. It would not shock me to see the Browns give Jameis Winston a chance at some point in 2024. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the better team from top to bottom and get this game at home. The Jags should take care of business and even out their record.
Prediction: Jaguars win 27-18
Las Vegas (0-1) @ Baltimore (0-1)
It may be a long season for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the head coach/quarterback duo of Antonio Pierce and Gardner Minshew might work at the CFL level. The Raiders do have a tough defensive front, but that's about it. Baltimore is coming off of a tough loss against the Chiefs, but it's the Chiefs, so it's not like they have anything to worry about just yet.
Prediction: Ravens win 30-16
Los Angeles Rams (0-1) @ Arizona (0-1)
The Los Angeles Rams had a ton of players leave their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, so you have to wonder if this team is already going to fall into an early hole in 2024. The Arizona Cardinals gave the Buffalo Bills a hard time in Week 1, and I have a feeling that the Cardinals are going to come out of this game victorious.
Prediction: Cardinals win 30-28
Pittsburgh (1-0) @ Denver (0-1)
Oh boy. Neither the Pittsburgh Steelers nor Denver Broncos played particularly well in Week 1. At least the Broncos found the endzone. It's not clear at this point in time whether Russell Wilson will get the start. Justin Fields was fine, but not being able to lead a touchdown drive is not going to cut it.
The Broncos defense also feels like they'll play tougher than the Atlanta Falcons defense did in Week 1, so even if Fields does start over Wilson, the Broncos might be able to do enough here to squeeze out a huge victory.
Prediction: Broncos win 23-16
Cincinnati (0-1) @ Kansas City (1-0)
The Cincinnati Bengals and early-season struggles; name me a better combination. You can't. While Joe Burrow and the Bengals have had their way against the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season, this game feels different. Are the Bengals again going to start 0-2? It feels like it.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to take care of business against the two best teams in the AFC North in Weeks 1 and 2, also securing some crucial tie-breakers in the event that factors into things.
Prediction: Chiefs win 27-26
Chicago (1-0) @ Houston (1-0)
The Chicago Bears got a Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans, while the Houston Texans won their first game against the Indianapolis Colts. While everyone wants to make the Bears into a story, Caleb Williams played like a rookie in Week 1, and CJ Stroud is among the best QBs in football. This game really should not be close and it'll end up being the first blowout loss of Caleb Williams' career.
Prediction: Texans win 35-20
Monday Night Football
Atlanta (0-1) @ Philadelphia (1-0)
Monday Night Football in Week 2 features the Atlanta Falcons against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons offense just looked inept in their Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while the Eagles were far from perfect in Week 1, they were able to notch a victory. QB Kirk Cousins was a statue as usual and the Eagles are simply the more talented team on paper.
Philadelphia should have no problem taking care of business here and getting out to an early 2-0 start in the 2024 NFL Season.