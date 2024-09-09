NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 1
You can always expect a lot of crazy things to happen in Week 1 of the NFL season, and we certainly had our share of big moments across the league as the regular season has finally arrived.
For the first time in 45 years, three teams erased 14-point deficits to win in Week 1. The NFL is a different breed of fun early in the season.
After evaluating moves teams made on paper all offseason as well as the glimpses we got during the preseason, we now have some real football to react to in our latest NFL Power Rankings. Which teams are on the rise after Week 1 of the 2024 season and which teams are going to be scrambling to get back onto the saddle?
We have a lot to unpack with reactions for every single team around the league.
2024 NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys skyrocketing after dominant Week 1
32. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers got off to about as horrible of a start as you could have possibly imagined in your worst nightmares if you’re a fan of this team. Obviously, everyone was eager to see what kind of improvements could be made by 2023 1st overall pick Bryce Young, who had a lot of struggles in his rookie year with Carolina.
A new coaching staff, led by head coach Dave Canales, is going to need a little more time than one week, it appears.
The Panthers went into New Orleans and it looked like the Saints had FCS Carolina on their schedule. It’s going to be back to the drawing board for the Panthers after a disastrous Week 1 performance that does not bode well for the remainder of the season.
31. New York Giants
The New York Giants were back to their old tricks in Week 1 of the 2024 season and they looked horrible doing it. The Giants were paying homage to their franchise’s history with their alternate uniforms, but they did nothing to make the franchise proud on the field.
After the G-Men had to watch Saquon Barkley score three touchdowns for their bitter rival Eagles, they came out flat at home against the Minnesota Vikings and got absolutely smoked. What’s worse? Daniel Jones was horrific. Jones completed 52.4 percent of his passes with a pair of interceptions and a QB rating of 44.3.
And it was as bad as it sounds.
This could end up being a long season for the Giants if Jones keeps playing like that.