2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 4 games
Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) @ Houston Texans (2-1)
Sunday, September 29th, 1:00 PM ET
The Jacksonville Jaguars play on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and look to save their season. The Jags risk starting 0-3, which is a death sentence in the NFL. Would head coach Doug Pederson be on the hot seat with a loss on MNF? I think so, honestly. Trevor Lawrence has not been great the last year and change, and he really hasn’t been nearly as good as many thought he’d be.
The Jags just feel a bit lost and are going to have some troubles in Week 3. Their Week 4 game isn’t much easier, as they travel to Houston to face the Texans. Could the Jaguars legitimately fall to 0-4 by this time next week? It seems insane, but it feels pretty likely, honestly.
This could cause some serious changes to happen in Duval, and could really have this team hanging by a thread.
After a tough Texans loss in Week 3 to the Vikings, they get back on track in Week 4.
Prediction: Texans win 34-21
Washington Commanders (1-1) @ Arizona Cardinals (1-2)
Sunday, September 29th, 4:05 PM ET
Both the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals are fun teams. The Commanders are starting a rookie QB in Jayden Daniels who has been solidly efficient as a passer this year thus far. He enters Monday Night Football with a passer rating approaching 100. He’s got to take better care of the football as a runner, but the Commanders could have something sustainable there.
The Cardinals fell to 1-2 on the season after a tough loss at home against the Detroit Lions. I am still high on the Cardinals as being a better team than people think in 2024. Kyler Murray is still playing out of his mind, and the Cardinals are going to even out their record in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season.
Arizona is the better team at the moment.