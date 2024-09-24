2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 4 games
Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) @ Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)
Sunday, September 29th, 4:25 PM ET
The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0, and this team always seems to be wrapped up in some questionable officiating decisions. They’ve scraped by against their first three opponents, recently taking down the Atlanta Falcons during Sunday Night Football in Week 3.
They will now travel to LA to face the Chargers, who endured their first loss of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers are most definitely a better and more disciplined team in 2024 than they have been in recent seasons, so I would not expect this game to be a blowout in favor of KC.
The Chiefs have played some sloppy football at times in 2024. Patrick Mahomes has thrown five touchdowns but has also thrown four interceptions and currently owns a pretty iffy 89.9 passer rating. Mahomes has put the ball in harm’s way quite a bit since the start of the 2023 NFL Season.
The Chargers might be a frisky enough team here in Week 4 to earn a victory. The Chiefs are barely winning their games but do have a formidable foe in their house, so the Chargers can win this game with a late field goal.
Prediction: Chargers win 27-24
Buffalo Bills (2-0) @ Baltimore Ravens (1-2)
Sunday, September 29th, 8:20 PM ET
The Buffalo Bills look to get to 3-0 on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, who probably saved their season against the Dallas Cowboys. The Ravens risked starting 0-3, but I am not sure Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh were going to let that happen. The Ravens are not nearly as good as they were in 2023, but they are too good to be a bad team, if that makes sense.
Baltimore’s defense definitely misses former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and I am not sure they will be able to contain Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense, who actually have a legitimate identity in 2024. To me, the Bills are the better football team at this point in time and can earn a victory here, potentially getting to 4-0 if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on MNF.