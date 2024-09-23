NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
Another week of NFL action has almost come and gone and we have some really exciting developments to react to in these Week 4 NFL Power Rankings, exploring some of the biggest risers and fallers across the league.
Is there a better story around the NFL right now than the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, led by Sam Darnold? How about the job Andy Dalton did in his first game starting this year for the Panthers? The Denver Broncos pulled off arguably the upset of the week, and the Baltimore Ravens have the Dallas Cowboys plummeting down the power rankings list.
We're taking a look at all of the twists and turns of the weekend that was in the NFL in this week's NFL Power Rankings.
Vikings, Packers soaring up Week 4 NFL Power Rankings (Cowboys, Dolphins falling)
32. Tennessee Titans
The third week of the season was a great opportunity for the Tennessee Titans to get back on track on their home field against the Green Bay Packers, who were playing without Jordan Love for a second consecutive game. And on top of it, the Packers were rolling with Malik Willis for a second straight game, a guy the Titans just dumped in a trade just a few weeks ago.
Well, Willis made the Titans look silly and Will Levis made a number of head-scratching decisions to add to his growing total this season. Levis had two interceptions (including a pick-six), a lost fumble, and he was sacked a whopping eight times.
Somehow, he still had a QB rating of nearly 93 in this game, but the mistakes have piled up to the point that the Titans may be contemplating a change at some point in the near future.
31. New England Patriots
Things are starting to settle down a bit for the New England Patriots after a really encouraging Week 1 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, who have struggled to start this 2024 season. The Patriots got absolutely smoked by the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, paving the way for a lot of Jets excitement this season and a lot more question marks for this New England team going forward.
Of crucial concern right now is the New England offensive line, which got Jacoby Brissett absolutely wrecked against the Jets. At some point, the Patriots are going to want to get Drake Maye some reps out there, but they definitely can’t just put him out there with the offensive line letting guys through the way they have been.