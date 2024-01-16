2024 NFL Playoffs: Power Ranking each remaining quarterback
Let's power rank the eight remaining quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Playoffs.
There are eight teams remaining in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Let's power rank their QBs as we progress into the divisional round. How many people legitimately thought that the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers would beat the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles? There have certainly been some shocking moments on display during the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend.
Now, we progress to the Divisional Round, where a berth in the AFC and NFC Championship Games is at stake. In most instances, the better QB is going to come out victorious, and I think that was the case in the Wild Card rounds. Looking at the eight remaining quarterbacks, which one is the best? Which passer might be at the bottom of the list?
8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nothing against Baker Mayfield, but he is clearly the "worst" QB remaining in the NFL playoffs. Mayfield has had a fantastic year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and is surely going to get paid by someone this offseason. Mayfield outplayed Jalen Hurts during the Wild Card Round as the Bucs stomped the Philadelphia Eagles.
7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
This is also nothing against Jordan Love. Love is likely heading into the 2024 NFL Season with a ton of MVP hype, and is probably already a top-10 passer in this league. His resurgence to end the 2023 season helped the Green Bay Packers clinch a playoff spot, and they went into Dallas and took down the No. 2 seeded Cowboys during the Wild Card Round. Love outdueling Dak Prescott was certainly something to watch.
6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is a fine quarterback and is one of only two remaining starting QBs who have played in a Super Bowl. I definitely have questions about the Detroit Lions' defense, but Goff is playing well enough to lead his team to a Super Bowl berth. The Lions seem to be this year's feel-good story. They will host Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.