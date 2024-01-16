3 sleeper destinations for Bill Belichick
These three teams unexpectedly could land the greatest coach of all time
It's been nearly one week since Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots shocked the world and announced a mutual agreement to part ways. So far, not much has been reported on what is next for Belichick, but based on what Patriots owner Robert Kraft said, it's most likely he will be coaching for a new team in the fall. The question, however, is who exactly will land Belichick?
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a situation that wasn't even a thought a month ago. All season long, the Eagles were considered the only team that could challenge the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC. Now, there's a chance they lose in the wild card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What happened to the Eagles?
To close out the season, the Eagles went 1-5 once the calendar turned to December. Their only win came against the New York Giants, a game in which the Eagles struggled in. On top of that, injuries did start to pile up including a dislocated finger for Jalen Hurts and a knee injury for star receiver A.J. Brown. On the defensive side, Darius Slay was out with a knee injury which hurt the secondary.
Heading into December the Eagles sat at 10-1. They finished 11-6, lost control of the NFC East, and also lost themselves as a team. They need to find their identity. Inserting Bill Belichick, an instant win-now and do your job mentality enters Philadelphia and the Eagles will be more of a force to reckon with than they already are.
2. Dallas Cowboys
Unlike the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys have an identity, which is to do well in the regular season and then instantly lose in the playoffs. That needs to change. However, another thing that needs to change is that Jerry Jones should step down as owner, but that's a conversation for another day.
The Cowboys finished the season as the number two seed in the NFC. It looked like they were going to have an easy time with the Green Bay Packers based on how Green Bay even made the playoffs compared to how Dallas bulldozed their way through the season. But, disaster struck, and Green Bay blew out Dallas, leaving the Cowboys with another failed season.
The Cowboys need a new face to be the head coach. Mike McCarthy isn't the answer. If Belichick joins the Cowboys, they instantly become a favorite to win it all next season.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
This is the least likely destination out of the three, but it should be mentioned. Andy Reid isn't getting any younger. The Kansas City Chiefs, despite winning the AFC West, had a down year this year. Even though they're off to the divisional round, based on how they've played this year, next week could be it for the Chiefs' season.
Here's a scary thought: Bill Belichick and Patrick Mahomes. Until there's definite word on what Andy Reid is thinking, it's a possibility that Belichick will end up in the red kingdom next season. Reid did say he was not thinking about retirement recently, but if Kansas City makes another Super Bowl run, maybe, just maybe Andy Reid rides off into the sunset on top, and of course with a cheeseburger in his hand.