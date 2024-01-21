2024 NFL Playoffs: What we learned after Saturday's Divisional games
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers punch their tickets to the conference Championship Games.
The first two Divisional Round matchups have been played and two teams have clinched their spots in the conference championship games. What did we learn after Saturday's action? Well, I am not sure we are totally surprised with the results of the games. The early window saw the upstart Houston Texans travel into Baltimore to play the best team in the NFL in the Ravens. And in the first half, the game was extremely close, and I think at halftime, a lot of us thought that perhaps Texans would have been able to get it done against the Ravens, who have struggled in the postseason in the Lamar Jackson era.
However, 24 points in the second half by the Ravens and 0 by the Texans made this game quite lopsided. In fact, Houston didn't even score an offensive touchdown, as their only touchdown came on a punt return TD in the first half. A 34-10 drubbing was expected in my opinion. Sure, the Texans story with a rookie head coach and QB was great, but they were not going to beat the Ravens.
Now, if the two teams met next year in the playoffs, I think we could see a different result. Lamar Jackson was amazing in this game, passing for 152 yards and two scores and running for 100 yards with another two scores. CJ Stroud threw for just 175 yards, going 19/33 on the day. Houston had just 213 yards of total offense. The Ravens had 229 rushing yards, which goes to show you how lopsided this game was.
Baltimore will host either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.
The late game saw the Green Bay Packers put up a good fight against the San Francisco 49ers, even having the lead late in the game. However, a 24-21 loss sent the Packers home, as the Niners will now get to either host the Detroit Lions or Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. Late in the game, Packers' kicker Anders Carlson missed a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. This would have given GB A seven-point lead.
But instead, the miss game the 49ers an opportunity to score a touchdown and take the lead, which they did. Brock Purdy went 23/39 for 252 yards and one TD on the day. Jordan Love went 21/34 for 194 yards, two TDs, and two INTs on the day. Purdy was not exactly doing himself many favors with this performance, but it was just enough for San Fran to advance.
So, the Super Bowl 58 matchup will be one of the following matchups:
49ers vs. Ravens
49ers vs. Chiefs
49ers vs. Bills
Lions vs. Ravens
Lions vs. Chiefs
Lions vs. Bills
Buccaneers vs. Ravens
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
Buccaneers vs. Bills
I believe I have listed all of the possible SB matchups. Right now, I think the 49ers vs. the Ravens is the most likely matchup, but we will see in the coming weeks.