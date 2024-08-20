2024 NFL Predictions: Predicting major award winners for the upcoming season
Offensive Rookie of the Year - Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
Call me a homer, but I do not see a better fit for any rookie in 2024 than Bo Nix on the Denver Broncos. Through two preseason games, Nix has gone 23/30 fo 205 yards and two touchdowns. He's not thrown an interception and has not take a sack, so there is just a lot to like here.
Nix can operate the offense the way Sean Payton likes, and it's clear how much of an upgrade Nix already is over their former QB, Russell Wilson. Bo Nix seems to be someone who has a very high ceiling as a rookie, but if you are worried about his ceiling overall, I can see there being valid concerns there, as he has played a ton of collegiate football, so that could have maxed him out a bit in the NFL.
Defensive Rookie of the Year - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts
Laiatu Latu is the best pure pass-rusher to come out of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he's on an Indianapolis Colts team that already features DeForest Buckner, Kwity Paye, and Grover Stewart. Latu may not fill up the stat sheet a ton, but I see a year where he can just rack up the sacks.
Coach of the Year - DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
DeMeco Ryans finished in second place last year in the Coach of the Year voting. Being that I believe the Houston Texans will win the Super Bowl, DeMeco Ryans is going to win the COTY award. He was able to lead his Texas team to 10 wins in his rookie season, and I am not sure there are many head coaches in the NFL right now who are better at their jobs than Ryans is.
Comeback Player of the Year - Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons
The Comeback Player of the Year voting may come down to Kirk Cousins or Aaron Rodgers, arguably the two biggest names who ended the season with injuries. You could also throw Joe Burrow into this mix as well, but in some odd way, I actually trust Cousins more to come back 100% than I do Burrow.
Burrow's season-ending wrist injury was the second season-ender of his career, and Cousins Achilles tear was the first major injury of his NFL career. In my opinion, of the three, Cousins has the highest floor and may have the best chance to pick up where he left off. The Atlanta Falcons are also a ready-made roster on offense featuring a very tough offensive line and quite the lineup of play-makers.
Can Kirk Cousins win the Comeback Player of the Year? I think so.