2024 NFL predictions: These 3 quarterbacks will breakout in a huge way
There were a few notable quarterbacks who broke out in the 2023 NFL Season. Which passers could do the same in 2024? When a team sees their QB breakout, it's a huge sign of positivity for the future. In the 2023 NFL Season, Jordan Love and CJ Stroud both broke out, and now the Packers and Texans seem to be two of the best bets to succeed in the long-term.
It's a great time for those franchises, and in the 2024 NFL Season, there could be a few new quarterbacks who put the league on notice, but they might not be who you think.
2024 NFL predictions: These 3 quarterbacks will breakout in a huge way
3. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold? Yes, Sam Darnold. Right now, it looks like it's almost a foregone conclusion that Darnold will be the 2024 starter for the Vikings, while first-round draft pick JJ McCarthy sits and learns from the bench. Yes, Darnold has been in the league for now seven years, but he has put some nice football on film over the last two seasons in limited action.
And with the Vikings offense being well-coached, having above-average personnel on the offensive line, and the best WR in the NFL, it's not crazy to think that Sam Darnold could thrive in this environment. Here's the thing; what do the Vikings do if Sam Darnold plays extremely well in 2024, leads the team to nine or 10 wins, and earns them a playoff spot?
I mean, are we sure that Darnold can't be the franchise QB here? Over the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, he's thrown for 1,440 yards, nine touchdowns, four interceptions, and earned a 90.8 passer rating. He's played relatively well lately and could take another step in 2024.
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
He's a two-time Pro Bowler, so you could say that he's already broken out, but the last two seasons from Kyler Murray have been impacted by his 2022 ACL injury. He's thrown 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions for a 88.1 rating in 19 total games dating back to 2022. Eh.
There has been a down-tick in his production since the ACL injury, so you have to wonder if in 2024, being another year removed from it, Kyler Murray can resume just how good he was before the injury. He's one of the few dual-threat passers in the NFL, and now he's got a solid personnel group on offense to work with, which includes new additions along the offensive line and most notably Marvin Harrison Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Kyler Murray is going to remind the rest of the NFL just how good he is during the 2024 NFL Season.
1. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Am I way off here? I might be, but the way I see it, Bo Nix on the Denver Broncos in 2024 is shaping up to be a lot like CJ Stroud on the Houston Texans in 2023. Nix will be playing behind a top-12 offensive line, and while they did seem to allow a lot of sacks last year, most of them were indeed on Russell Wilson, who has always taken a ton of sacks.
The play-makers are deep if nothing else. They don't have a truly elite wide receiver, running back, or tight end, but you have to at least admit the group is deep. They've got Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Samaje Perine, and Audric Estime in the backfield. Out wide they have all of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, Josh Reynolds, and Tim Patrick.
The unit is filled with respectable players, and with Bo Nix having the type of skillset that head coach Sean Payton covets, it's not hard to see that Nix can find immediate success during his rookie season. Nix obviously isn't going to win the MVP award, but him producing as a rookie should not at all be counted out.