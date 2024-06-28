NFL Power Rankings: Every team that has never won the Super Bowl as of 2024
Believe it or not, there are still 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl in their franchise's history. Winning the Super Bowl is extremely difficult, although dynasties like the Patriots and Chiefs in recent decades have made it look easy.
Getting to the top in the NFL requires so much to go right and frankly, it involves quite a bit of luck on top of building a great roster. You've got to stay healthy. You've got to have good coaching. You've got to have a quarterback who can be a difference-maker (at least in most cases). Let's take a look at the teams that have never won the Super Bowl as of the 2024 season and rank them from worst to best.
NFL Power Rankings: Teams without a Super Bowl win ranked worst to best
12. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers came very close to winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history back in the 2015 season but Cam Newton and their incredible offense that year ran into the buzzsaw that was the Denver Broncos' defense. The Panthers had the worst record in the NFL last year and have a lot of major question marks remaining in 2024, especially when it comes to the development of QB Bryce Young.
11. Tennessee Titans
The Titans are another reloading team after firing head coach Mike Vrabel and replacing him with Brian Callahan. There are a lot of really good pieces on this Titans roster and if Will Levis can have a breakout season, they are going to be an interesting team in the AFC South. But the unknown with Levis and a new coaching staff have us skeptical in the dead of the offseason.
10. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have had some great teams throughout their history, a couple of which have gotten extremely close to bringing home a title. Unfortunately, they don't appear as close this year as they were two seasons ago when Kevin O'Connell had them absolutely on fire in his first season as head coach. The Vikings are going to be trotting out either Sam Darnold or JJ McCarthy this year at QB. We'll see how it goes.
9. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals could be a surprise team in the 2024 NFL season. If Kyler Murray is healthy, he's one of the most dangerous playmakers at the quarterback position in the entire NFL. Jonathan Gannon had his guys ready to play all throughout last season and it wouldn't shock me at all to see this Arizona team win nine games and back into the playoffs.