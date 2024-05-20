2024 NFL schedule: Best QB matchups each week of the 2024 NFL season
The 2024 NFL season is nothing if not loaded with fantastic quarterback matchups, starting with literally the first game on the 2024 NFL schedule. The league undoubtedly caters to quarterback matchups with the way it orchestrates primetime games, because NFL fans want to watch the best quarterbacks play.
Especially when they are going up against each other. We know that quarterbacks don't literally face each other, but they lead their respective teams against each other, and the back-and-forth of a great quarterback battle will consistently draw the most eyes each week.
What are the top quarterback matchups of the entire 2024 NFL season/2024 NFL schedule? Let's take a look.
Best QB matchups on the entire 2024 NFL schedule
Week 1: Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson (Chiefs vs. Ravens)
Honorable mentions: Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff (Rams vs. Lions); Jordan Love vs. Jalen Hurts (Packers vs. Eagles)
How could the matchup between the Chiefs and Ravens -- the Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes vs. the league MVP Lamar Jackson -- be bested by any other QB matchup on the NFL's Week 1 slate? This is a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game and it could end up being a predictive matchup of the AFC Championship again in the 2024 season.
Week 2: Caleb Williams vs. CJ Stroud (Bears vs. Texans)
Honorable mention: Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes (Bengals vs. Chiefs)
It was hard to pick against Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes for the best QB matchup of Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, but the schedule-makers put the Bears and Texans in the Sunday Night Football slot for good reason. The matchup between Caleb Williams and CJ Stroud could give us an up-close look at two guys who could be top-10 at the position by the end of the season.
Week 3: Lamar Jackson vs. Dak Prescott (Ravens vs. Cowboys)
Honorable mention: Trevor Lawrence vs. Josh Allen (Jaguars vs. Bills)
The reigning league MVP travels to Dallas in Week 3 to face off against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Dak Prescott is going to be fascinating to watch all season given his current contract situation. How far can he carry the Cowboys? He's getting a great early season test here.
Week 4: Patrick Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert (Chiefs vs. Chargers)
Honorable mention: Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson (Bills vs. Ravens)
Patrick Mahomes makes his second appearance on this list with a road matchup to take on the Los Angeles Chargers and their new head coach/quarterback combo of Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert. It's going to be fascinating to see how that duo meshes, especially early on in the season.
Week 5: Josh Allen vs. CJ Stroud (Bills vs. Texans)
Honorable mention: Jordan Love vs. Matthew Stafford (Packers vs. Rams)
There are quite a few strong QB matchups in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season to pick from, not to mention Lamar Jackson facing off against Joe Burrow, but the matchup between Josh Allen and CJ Stroud is going to be extremely fun to watch. Especially because Allen's old #1 target -- Stefon Diggs -- is now going to be catching passes from CJ Stroud.
Week 6: Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers (Bills vs. Jets)
Honorable mention: Jared Goff vs. Dak Prescott (Lions vs. Cowboys)
This one was another difficult week to narrow down to one matchup, but the Monday Night Football battle between the Bills and Jets is going to give us a little dejá vu after Aaron Rodgers went down last year in this particular matchup...On Monday Night Football.
Week 7: Patrick Mahomes vs. Brock Purdy (Chiefs vs. 49ers)
Honorable mention: Justin Herbert vs. Kyler Murray (Chargers vs. Cardinals)
It's impossible to beat last year's Super Bowl rematch, right? This matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy is going to be one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2024 NFL season, much less one of the best QB matchups on this particular week.
Week 8: Jalen Hurts vs. Joe Burrow (Eagles vs. Bengals)
Honorable mention: Jordan Love vs. Trevor Lawrence (Packers vs. Jaguars)
Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season features a lot of really intriguing quarterback matchups, but the best one on the slate could end up being a Super Bowl preview between the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals led by Joe Burrow. These two teams/quarterbacks are looking to bounce back in a big way in the 2024 season.
Week 9: Jared Goff vs. Jordan Love (Lions vs. Packers)
Honorable mention: Trevor Lawrence vs. Jalen Hurts (Jaguars vs. Eagles)
Two playoff teams from last season will square off smack dab in the middle of the 2024 season with the Detroit Lions facing off on the road against Jordan Love and the Packers. Jared Goff is now one of the highest-paid passers in the game, and Jordan Love shouldn't be too far behind him.
Week 10: Jalen Hurts vs. Dak Prescott (Eagles vs. Cowboys)
Honorable mention: Josh Allen vs. Anthony Richardson (Bills vs. Colts)
If all the quarterbacks in the NFL could stay healthy, the NFL would have a tremendous problem on its hands. There is so much intrigue from the top to the bottom of this league. Some great QB matchups would be left out of the Week 10 running (Burrow vs. Jackson; Tua vs. Stafford; Goff vs. Stroud) thanks to the Eagles and Cowboys facing off in a high-stakes tilt.
Week 11: Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen (Chiefs vs. Bills)
Honorable mention: Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert (Bengals vs. Chargers)
It's Chiefs-Bills week in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. That will be the most highly anticipated game of the week so long as both Mahomes and Allen are healthy for it. These two have formed one of the best on-field rivalries in football today.
Week 12: Brock Purdy vs. Jordan Love (49ers vs. Packers)
Honorable mention: Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Herbert (Ravens vs. Chargers)
Last year, it was the Packers who went into San Francisco and nearly ended the 49ers' playoff run. This coming season, Purdy and the Niners will travel to Green Bay to take on Jordan Love's Packers, and we'll see if Green Bay can get some revenge.
Week 13: Jalen Hurts vs. Lamar Jackson (Eagles vs. Ravens)
Honorable mention: CJ Stroud vs. Trevor Lawrence (Texans vs. Jaguars)
The battle of the birds in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season, which is also Thanksgiving weekend. Two of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks and two legitimate MVP candidates face off in Baltimore for an epic matchup late in the season.
Week 14: Kirk Cousins vs. JJ McCarthy/Sam Darnold (Falcons vs. Vikings)
Honorable mention: Joe Burrow vs. Dak Prescott (Bengals vs. Cowboys)
In Week 14, Kirk Cousins makes his return to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings. It might be a bit of a stretch to call this the top QB matchup of the week, but it's going to be highly intriguing especially late in the season.
Week 15: Matthew Stafford vs. Brock Purdy (Rams vs. 49ers)
Honorable mention: Josh Allen vs. Jared Goff (Bills vs. Lions)
This could ultimately be Matthew Stafford's final NFL season. That may not be a certainty, by any means, but it feels like this could be a farewell tour for him with rumblings of the Rams being interested in Bo Nix in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft. This matchup could have huge implications late in the year for the NFC West race.
Week 16: CJ Stroud vs. Patrick Mahomes (Texans vs. Chiefs)
Honorable mention: Baker Mayfield vs. Dak Prescott (Buccaneers vs. Cowboys)
One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year is going to be Houston vs. Kansas City, a late matchup that could be a preview of the AFC Championship game. Stroud and Mahomes are two of arguably the top five overall quarterbacks in the league right now.
Week 17: Lamar Jackson vs. CJ Stroud (Ravens vs. Texans)
Honorable mention: Jalen Hurts vs. Dak Prescott Part II
The league's MVP vs. the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. And you'll be able to catch it all on Netflix.
Week 18: Tua Tagovailoa vs. Aaron Rodgers (Dolphins vs. Jets)
Honorable mention: Brock Purdy vs. Kyler Murray
The NFL has divisional games for every team to close out the season (like always) and the matchup of Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers is interesting. Mostly because we're all going to be wondering if either of those two guys is still going to be healthy enough to play at this stage of the year.