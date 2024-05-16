Early 2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1 games
The 2024 NFL schedule has been released, and everyone is now counting down the days to Week 1. You know what that means...It's time to make our way-too-early NFL picks and predictions for Week 1 of the 2024 season.
The NFL did a pretty good job of putting together the Week 1 slate of matchups, especially with the season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Let's take a look at every game on Week 1 of the 2024 NFL schedule and try our best to call our shot from a few months out. We will make our picks and predictions in the order of when each of these games was leaked.
Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs
Thursday Night Football
A rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game pits the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs with the reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are not completely a "new look" team, but the biggest difference on this roster is going to be a substantial one.
Derrick Henry is one of the new members of the Baltimore Ravens, and with no offense meant toward the likes of Gus Johnson or JK Dobbins, having Henry in the mix for the Ravens could be a deadly combination with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.
For the Chiefs, the biggest difference will be new weapons at wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes to hopefully start spreading the ball around to. Travis Kelce has been the focus of the passing game for Kansas City and with Rashee Rice not likely in the picture this season, the Chiefs will lean heavily on free agent acqusition Hollywood Brown and first-round pick Xavier Worthy. That's a lot of speed, but the Ravens have speed at corner with Nate Wiggins coming in as one of the fastest corners in this rookie class.
This should be a fun matchup with a lot of fireworks and two of the toughest defenses in the NFL.
Prediction: Chiefs win 27-24