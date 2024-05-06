2024 NFL Schedule Release: Which teams will have the easiest schedule?
The 2024 NFL Schedule is set to be officially released in the very near future, and currently, these five teams are set to play the easiest schedule in the coming season. Every team does know who their opponents will be in 2024, but as of yet, the official times and dates have not yet been released.
The NFL usually does this within the first two weeks of May, so it is coming soon. Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis put together a list of the 32 teams ranked by their strength of schedule, with the No. 1 team having the easiest. Here's how they figured out the rankings:
"With odds released for all 32 NFL teams, we are now able to calculate NFL Strength of Schedule using projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers.- Warren Sharp
Based on projected win totals, the Atlanta Falcons have the easiest strength of schedule for the 2024 NFL season."
2024 NFL Schedule Release: Which teams will have the easiest schedule?
1. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are set to have the easiest schedule in the NFL in 2024. The Falcons underwent quite the change this offseason, signing QB Kirk Cousins in free agency and firing former head coach Arthur Smith in favor of Raheem Morris, who previously had a stint with the team. While Cousins is not great, him plus the solid roster will help the Falcons win a ton of games.
And unless something goes wrong, Atlanta should firmly be in the driver's seat to win the NFC South this upcoming season.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
How about this draw for the Los Angeles Chargers? They currently have the easiest schedule in the AFC and a former head coach who won over 70% of his games during his first NFL stint from 2011-2014. Honestly, if Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert do not work out, there needs to be some conversations about Herbert and perhaps falling into the overrated category.
This should be a respectable year for the Chargers as they try to dig out of irrelevancy.
3. Chicago Bears
A team that might be under the most spotlight in the NFL this year is the Chicago Bears, who took Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bears fans seemed divided on the team's decision to move on from Justin Fields, so that has kind of put some unfair pressure on Williams, who has already rubbed people the wrong way with his personality.
Head coach Matt Eberflus is also probably under a good bit of pressure this year to put a winning team on the field. Having the third-easiest schedule in the NFL in 2024 should help that.
4. New York Jets
Another team under the spotlight this year is the New York Jets, who are now essentially in year one of the Aaron Rodgers era. Rodgers popped his Achilles just a handful of plays into the season, and when that happened, the flaws of the roster really revealed themselves. The Jets have no choice but to continue to go all in as long as Rodgers wants to play.
Jets GM Joe Douglas seemed to make strides to fix the offensive line and gave Rodgers two new wide receivers in veteran Mike Williams and rookie Malachi Corley. This should be a respectable year for New York if Rodgers is not washed up.
5. New Orleans Saints
Maybe one of the more underperforming teams in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints had one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2023 and scraped together just nine wins. The head coach/quarterback duo of Dennis Allen and Derek Carr is quite uninspiring, and at some point, a rebuild needs to happen.
Yet again, the Saints will have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, but they clearly do not know how to take advantage of that.