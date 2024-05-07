2024 NFL Schedule: Way too early projection of all 7 NFC playoff teams
The schedule for the 2024 NFL Season is coming out very soon, so let's put together a way too early NFC playoff picture. Yes, we're thinking playoffs already! The NFC is beginning to turn into quite the lopsided conference, with the 49ers, Cowboys, and Eagles usually rounding out the top three seeds.
Well, the Detroit Lions sprung onto the scene in 2023 and were right on the doorstep of a Super Bowl berth, so that might be a team to keep an eye on. You can probably figure out rather easily which seven teams in the NFC will be playing in the postseason for the upcoming season. Let's put together how we think the seven NFC playoff teams will look for the 2024 NFL Season.
2024 NFL Schedule: Way too early projection of all 7 NFC playoff teams
No. 1 Seed: San Francisco 49ers
I was so close to putting the Detroit Lions at the No. 1 seed, but I just cannot yet. Both the Lions and the San Francisco 49ers have strong arguments to earn the top seed in the NFC, but until the Lions can prove they can get that top spot, I'll continue to put the Niners, who are perhaps the most experienced playoff team in the NFC and one of the most experienced in all of the NFL.
No. 2 Seed: Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are a fun team that again got better this offseason. Notably, their secondary got a bit of a makeover, as they traded for Carlton Davis and drafted two CBs in Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. It's another secondary overhaul for the Lions who also added DJ Reader and Marcus Davenport to their defensive line.
GM Brad Holmes extended both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell as well. It's hard to love what this team has done over the last few seasons.
No. 3 Seed: Philadelphia Eagles
I don't believe Philadelphia is going to return to their 2022 ways, but they do have two very strong coordinators in Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore, so I like their chances to bounce back, win the NFC East, and secure a home playoff game. The biggest factor for me is actually QB Jalen Hurts, who was a pedestrian passer last year.
Hurts will need to show way more as a passer in 2024 if he wants to help the Eagles get back to where they once were.