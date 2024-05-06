2024 NFL Season: 3 head coaches under pressure approaching schedule release
The 2024 NFL Schedule is set to be released soon, and these head coaches stand to be under the most pressure in the coming season. Every year, head coaches lose their jobs, and there are roughly five-ish openings per season. Sometimes there is more, but sometimes there is less. Anyway, 2024 should be no different, especially when you consider how many coaches are under a ton of pressure.
And weirdly enough, the three that might be under the most pressure have winning records with their current teams, but the NFL is a business, and falling short of expectations, no matter the circumstance, can lead to them being fired. Could these three coaches be under the most pressure as we approach the official release of the NFL Schedule?
1. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Mike McCarthy has earned a 42-25 record as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. He's won nearly 63% of his regular season games, which is an elite percentage. However, like it's been for Dallas for years now, they continually fall short in the postseason, and have not made it past the Divisional Round of the playoffs in McCarthy's tenure.
With McCarthy having just one more year left on his deal, I do strongly believe that Jerry Jones is waiting to see how his team does in 2024 before making a decision on McCarthy. How many more times will Jones tolerate a 12-5 season with little playoff success?
2. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
Earning a 34-17 record through his first three seasons, which includes a Super Bowl berth, Eagles head man Nick Sirianni could be on his way out. The Eagles regressed significantly in 2023, and their 11-6 record is quite misleading. Barely scraping by in most of their wins, they limped to the finish line and lost in the first round of the postseason.
It put into question how much of the Eagles prior success was due to their two former coordinators, Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen. And I don't think Howie Roseman will hesitate to fire Sirianni if the team starts slow in 2024, especially given how talented the roster is. Sirianni's success does seem to be more due to his coordinator selection with Gannon and Steichen.
In 2024, they again have two new coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, so only time will tell if the success will come.
3. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
Is this a hot take? I do not think so. The Baltimore Ravens were the best team in football in the 2019 and 2023 seasons, and in both years, they got bounced out of the postseason much earlier than many thought. In fact, John Harbaugh's Ravens teams have won just three playoff games since the 2014 season. Harbaugh is a very good head coach, but he falls into that tier with Mike McCarthy and Mike Tomlin; great head coaches who clearly have reached their ceiling but did enjoy one miraculous Super Bowl run over a decade ago.
John Harbaugh's time as head coach of the Ravens could be running out if his Ravens teams again fall short in the playoffs. I mean, this is the same exact situation that McCarthy is in. I would not be surprised to see the Ravens make this major change if they fall short of expectations in 2024.