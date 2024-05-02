Worst case schedule scenarios for Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Season
These would be the worst-case scenarios for the 2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule.
1. Another bye week early in the season
With the 17-game season, the bye week becomes that much more valuable, and last year, the Cowboys played six games, had their bye week, and they finished with the final 11, which is a brutal scheduling disadvantage. Ideally, you'd have to assume that NFL teams would want their bye week to come around the halfway point of the season, as that allows team to not have to string together too many games in a row.
Dallas did go 8-3 after their bye week, but getting another early-season break would be brutal.
2. Ending the season with a gauntlet of opponents
This just all depends on what the schedule-makers do with the Cowboys schedule. I don't think Dallas is going to be quite as good as they were last year, which could put them in a situation where they need to win some games down the stretch to clinch a playoff spot. The worst-case scenario here is Dallas having a gauntlet of a schedule down the stretch.
Ideally getting some "easy" wins to end the season could give them the necessary momentum needed to spill into the postseason, but limping to the finish line could impact them in the playoffs or even prevent them from getting into the postseason.
3. Having the maximum amount of primetime games
The maximum amount an NFL team can have in terms of primetime games is six per season. Dallas had six last year, by my count, and the more times they are in primetime, the more likely it is that they get shellacked by the media if they lose. You cannot tune out all of the outside noise as an NFL team. I just don't buy that.
So in a way, the Cowboys should hope that they do not have the maximum amount of primetime games. That could also help their schedule be more consistent with the times that they get. Who knows, maybe the team does enjoy playing in primetime, but for their own sake, they should hope that they do not have a ton of them, as it keeps them out of the spotlight, which is when they seem to play at their worst.