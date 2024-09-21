2024 NFL Season: 3 teams who already need to make a change at QB
We are just one day away from the bulk of Week 3 action in 2024. Let's look at three teams who already need to make a change at quarterback. It's been just two games for these teams, but making a change at QB already feels necessary. There is no secret formula in the NFL; in order to consistently win games, you need above-average QB play.
And in order to win Super Bowls, you need an elite quarterback. Sure, other factors like competent head coaching and good trench play are important, but nothing is more important than that franchise QB. Teams must become more aggressive in trying to find "the guy" at QB. And that may also involve not having as much patience for a QB's development as was previously done.
As we rumble toward the bulk of Week 3 action in the 2024 NFL Season, these three teams must already consider a change at quarterback
New York Giants
I am sorry, but what NFL franchise is going to be taken seriously starting Daniel Jones each week? None. It was bad enough that the New York Giants went into the year with Jones as the starter, but not having a rookie QB to at least serve as his backup was malpractice. Giving Jones that contract extension was a fireable offense by GM Joe Schoen.
And the Giants have an 0-2 record to show for it, to the surprise of no one. It's just so insane to think that this franchise is operating the way that they are, and my concern is that head coach Brian Daboll, who is a much better head coach than Schoen is a GM, is going to get pushed out the door. The Giants need to blow this entire thing up.
They have spotty talent, bottom-3 QB play, and an offensive line that could definitely use another quality starter. There is virtually nothing redeemable about the New York Giants. The least they can do for the sake of their fans is to give Drew Lock a shot. He's also quite bad, but he's more fun at least.