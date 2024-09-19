4 players under immense pressure heading into Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season
Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season begins today with Thursday Night Football, so let's look at four players who are under a mountain of pressure. The pressure is beginning to get heavier and heavier for certain players across the NFL. The first couple week of a given NFL season can sometimes not always be an accurate indication of how a team will really perform.
Well, we're now in Week 3, so at some point these teams are going to show their true colors. There are definitely some unexpected stories thus far through two weeks. And for these four players, they're not exactly in great spots and could see the heat begin to become too hot.
Are these four layers under immense pressure as we head into Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season?
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers (@ Los Angeles)
Brandon Aiyuk, you're up. The San Francisco 49ers are now without Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey has some calf/Achilles tightness and Samuel is also dealing with a calf injury. It's just not an idea situation for the 49ers, who seem to get hit with the injury bug nearly every single season.
Well, the 49ers are playing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, so a ton of pressure is going to be on Brandon Aiyuk to be able to come through for the Niners on offense. Through two games in 2023, Aiyuk has caught just six passes for 71 yards and zero touchdowns.
It's not been great production for a WR who wasn't always practicing due to his desire for a new contract. Well, he got the contract from the 49ers, and games like this one are why they paid him $30 million per season. Brandon Aiyuk is surely going to be heavily targeted by the LA Rams secondary, but he's paid like one of the best WRs in the NFL, so it's time for him to show it.