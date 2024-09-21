2024 NFL Season: 3 teams who already need to make a change at QB
Tennessee Titans
Will Levis is hilarious, man. Levis plays quarterback like he's in the backyard with his best buddies. It's just odd to see an NFL quarterback playing like he does, and I am not sure that Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is at all a fan of Levis, the second-year QB.
Levis has somehow been able to create two of the most notable and goofy images of the 2024 NFL Season thus far:
And here's Brian Callahan to Levis after a brutal turnover:
"What the **** are you doing," says Callahan. It's been a brutal start to the season for Levis, and I am not sure there is anything that he can hang his hat on to warrant remaining as the Tennessee Titans QB1. The team signed Mason Rudolph in free agency this past season, so at some point we may see Rudolph.
Sure, you can argue that Levis actually gives the Titans a better chance to lose and to secure a higher draft pick, but the Titans do have a pretty talented roster, so I am not sure they are trying to lose games here. The Titans may also owe it to their roster and fans to pull Levis in favor of the much more stable Rudolph.
Brian Callahan is in year one of his tenure, so he's got a pretty long leash at this point. And based on what we've heard him say about Will Levis, I am not sure he even likes the guy on a personal level. The Will Levis era in Tennessee might already be speeding to its end.
The Titans made a ton of moves on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, signing players like Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Tony Pollard, and Lloyd Cushenberry. Titans GM Ran Carthon clearly went all-in and tried to give Levis the best shot to win and play well, and while it's only been two games, Levis has shown virtually nothing positive.
It's time for the Titans to make a change.