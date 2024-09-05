2024 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 1 of the new year
Super Bowl LIX will take place in New Orleans on February 9. That’s the city where the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Lombardi Trophy, knocking off the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, at Tulane Stadium in Super Bowl IV.
Here are a few numbers to keep an eye on as the National Football League begins its 105th campaign. There’s a real emphasis on this opening week, as well as an interesting note to keep an eye on as the season unfolds.
38-18-1
On Thursday night at Kansas City, Andy Reid’s club looks to get off to a good start in the team’s pursuit of a third consecutive Super Bowl title. The Chiefs hosts the team that finished with the best record in the league in 2023. However, the Baltimore Ravens fell at home in the AFC title game to Reid’s club, 17-10.
Last season, the defending champion Chiefs were stunned at home by the upstart Lions, 21-20, in the NFL’s season opener. Reigning Super Bowl champions are a combined 20 games over .500 in their first game after hoisting a Lombardi Trophy. However, the last two champs (Rams in 2022) failed to get a win.
554
It is an NFL record that has stood the test of time, which is pretty remarkable considering today’s offenses and passing attacks. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Norm Van Brocklin and the Los Angeles Rams kicked off the 1951 NFL season with a 54-14 victory over the New York Yankees.
The talented performer threw for an amazing 554 yards in the 40-point victory. That’s not only the most passing yards in a game in league annals, it also remains a record for an opening-season outing. The last player to throw for 500-plus yards in an NFL game. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow lit up the Ravens for 525 yards in 2021.
3
Quarterbacks were selected with the first three picks in April’s NFL Draft. Six signal-callers were chosen in the first round, tying the record set back in 1983. This year, all six were drafted in the first 12 selections. This week, three of those players will start for their teams.
Heisman Trophy winners Caleb Williams (2022) and Jayden Daniels (2023) get the nod for the Bears and Commanders, respectively. Meanwhile, Bo Nix opens for the Broncos against the Seahawks. Drake Maye may get his chance for the Patriots eventually. J.J. McCarthy (Vikings) is on IR, while Michael Penix Jr. is the backup for veteran Kirk Cousins in Atlanta.
9
It happened three times in 2021, four times in 2022, and twice this past season. In 2023, the Houston Texans won the AFC South and the Cleveland Browns earned a wild card berth. They are just the latest examples of teams finishing last in their respective divisions, and then reaching the postseason the following year.
All told, of the 24 combined to reside in the basement since 2020-22 seasons, nine have made the playoffs the following year. The teams that were last in 2023 and in contention for this “feat” per se this year are the Patriots, Bengals, Titans, Chargers, Commanders, Bears, Panthers and Cardinals.
25
Here’s something to keep an eye on as 2024 unfolds. A total of 25 players have scored at least 100 touchdowns in NFL history. The top three spots on the list are owned by Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (208), Emmitt Smith (175), and LaDainian Tomlinson (162). By the end of this season, four more standouts could join the list.
Raiders’ receiver Davante Adams (95) and Buccaneers’ wideout Mike Evans (95) need five more trips to the end zone to reach the century mark. New Ravens’ running back Derrick Henry (93) is within striking range. Five-time All-Pro and Miami’s Tyreek Hill (89) needs 11 touchdowns.