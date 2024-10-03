2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought for Week 5
Over the next three weeks, a total of 10 teams will get some time off. There will be “only” 14 games this week on the NFL schedule, six of those clashes being divisional encounters.
Keep an eye on two players this week, one who will take the stage on Thursday night. Tampa Bay wideout Mike Evans (98) needs two touchdowns to reach the century mark. Baltimore’s Derrick Henry (99) needs just one TD to do the same. Only 25 players in NFL history have scored at least 100 career touchdowns.
Off: Detroit, L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia, Tennessee
Thursday, Oct. 3
Tampa Bay (3-1) at Atlanta (2-2): Talk about some interesting scheduling? The Falcons are at home for the third straight week and the fourth time in five games. Last Sunday, they finally took advantage of that home cooking and beat the rival Saints with a field goal with two seconds left on the clock. Enter the Buccaneers, who have won seven of the last 10 meetings in this series—four of those victories at Atlanta.
Sunday, Oct. 6
N.Y. Jets (2-2) vs. Minnesota (4-0) (Tottenham): The “Sam Darnold” Bowl? The former first-round pick of the Jets is off to a career start with the Purple Gang. Minnesota is the lone unbeaten team in the NFC, and has scored the fourth-most points in the NFL. Jets’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows something about facing the Vikings. Which version of Robert Saleh’s inconsistent team shows up in England this week?
Carolina (1-3) at Chicago (2-2): There’s little doubt that the Panthers look like a much different offense with veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback. Carolina has put a combined 60 points on the board the last two weeks, after scoring a combined 13 points the first two weeks with Bryce Young at the controls. Caleb Williams and the Bears’ attack should thrive against a team that has allowed an NFL-high 129 points.
Baltimore (2-2) at Cincinnati (1-3): Red-hot Derrick Henry and the Ravens’ attack has to be licking its chops this week in regards to facing the Bengals’ defense. Cincinnati has allowed 145.5 yards per game on the ground, and Lou Anarumo’s unit has already surrendered 11 offensive touchdowns. Baltimore has seen its point total increase every week this season. The Bengals (0-2) are winless at home this season.
Buffalo (3-1) at Houston (3-1): The “Stefon Diggs” Bowl? Both of these teams have won three of their first four games, but each has had their lunch handed to them this year in that lone loss. The Texans fell at Minnesota in Week 3 by 27 points, and the Bills were pushed around by the Ravens last Sunday night in Baltimore, 35-10. Losing Von Miller (suspended) for the next four games hurts Sean McDermott’s club.
Indianapolis (2-2) at Jacksonville (0-4): The Jaguars are the NFL’s lone winless team after four weeks of play. If you omit the Monday night blowout loss at Buffalo in Week 3 (47-10), the team’s other three setbacks have come by three, five, and four points, respectively. Indianapolis knocked the Steelers from the ranks of the unbeaten last Sunday. The Colts have also lost nine straight road games in this series.
Miami (1-3) at New England (1-3): It wasn’t long ago that the Patriots owned this series. However, the Dolphins are 6-1 in their last seven meetings with this longtime rival. It’s also worth noting that the ‘Fins are 3-2 in their last five appearances in Foxborough dating back to 2019. Barring a tie, one of these clubs will snap a three-game losing streak with a win on Sunday. Miami has scored an NFL-low 45 points.
Cleveland (1-3) at Washington (3-1): The Browns are second in the league in total offense, and have yet to score at least 20 points in any game. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has all five of the team’s turnovers this season. The Commanders have put a combined 80 points on the board the past two weeks, and have given up the ball once in four games. Washington can equal its 2023 win total with a victory on Sunday.
Las Vegas (2-2) at Denver (2-2): It will be interesting to see if Davante Adams is a member of the Silver and Black by Sunday. In any case, the Raiders have owned this series the past four seasons, defeating the Broncos eight straight times. Meanwhile, only the Chargers (50) and Steelers (53) have allowed fewer points (55) than Sean Payton’s club. The Raiders (6) and Broncos (7) have combined for 13 turnovers.
Arizona (1-3) at San Francisco (2-2): Jonathan Gannon’s club was overwhelmed at home last week by the Commanders, and have allowed the third-most points (106) in the league. This is the first of two divisional games for Kyle Shanahan’s club in a five-day span as they take on take on the Seahawks at Seattle next Thursday. Even minus Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers have gained the second-most yards in the league.
Green Bay (2-2) at L.A. Rams (1-3): For the fifth straight year, including a playoff meeting in 2020, the Packers have won the last four meetings between these clubs. That includes a 20-3 victory this past season at Lambeau Field (Week 9). However, all of those encounters came at Green Bay. Sean McVay’s club is on the ropes, and only the Carolina Panthers (129) have allowed more points than the Rams (115).
N.Y. Giants (1-3) at Seattle (3-1): Only two teams in the NFL have scored fewer points than Brian Daboll’s club. So what else is new? A year ago, only the Panthers and Patriots (both with 236 points) totaled fewer points than Big Blue in 2023. The Seahawks are on a short week, but have had few problems moving the football and scoring points. Are the Giants capable of keeping pace with Geno Smith and his weapons?
Sunday night
Dallas (2-2) at Pittsburgh (3-1): Bet the OVER on how many times during NBC’s Sunday night’s broadcast you see highlights of Super Bowls X, XIII, and XXX. These franchises remain the only two teams to meet on Super Bowl Sunday three times. Dallas will be down defensive standouts DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. Can Pittsburgh’s talented defense bounce back after a very disappointing outing vs. the Colts?
Monday, Oct. 7
New Orleans (2-2) at Kansas City (4-0): Kansas City’s high-wire escape continues, and their ability to find ways to win is why they have won 10 straight overall games dating back to Week 17 of last season. After scoring a combined 91 points in the first two games, Dennis Allen’s club has totaled 36 points in losses to the Eagles (12) and Falcons (24). Former Raiders’ hurler Derek Carr is familiar with Arrowhead Stadium.