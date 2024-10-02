NFL Week 5: These three teams are already in a must-win situation
Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season is now upon us, so let's dive into three teams that are already in a must-win situation. We're already getting to that point. It's crazy to see what kind of things have happened thus far in the 2024 NFL Season. Some teams are shockingly bad and at risk of collapse, and some are shocking good at on the cusp of taking that next step.
Don't look now, but the NFL Trade Deadline is actually approaching quicker than you think. As we head into Week 5, not only do we get closer to the deadline, but a few teams are going to be stuck with some must-win games.
NFL Week 5: These three teams are already in a must-win situation
Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
The Baltimore Ravens come to town against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravenst just blew out the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals cannot stop a nosebleed, so this could be an interesting game. The Bengals do risk dropping to 1-4 on the season which only buries them more in the AFC.
The Ravens have ripped off two wins in a row and sit at 2-2 and have truly saved their season. I have no questions about Joe Burrow and the offense. That unit is just fine, but if the defense cannot figure something out, the Bengals could be in for their fourth loss in the first five games of the 2024 NFL Season. That is simply not acceptable.
Cleveland Browns (1-3)
The Cleveland Browns travel to Washington and play the Commanders, who are shockingly good. The Browns are also perhaps expectedly bad with Deshaun Watson under center. Watson has a passer rating in the low-70s, and it feels like he is about headed to the bench.
The Browns being able to scrape by with a win gets them to 2-3 and does temporarily save their season. However, they really are staring down a 1-4 record, which could not only prompt them to bench Watson, but could also force them to be sellers at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline, which is quickly approaching.
Los Angeles Rams (1-3)
I was flat-out shocked the Los Angeles Rams got beat in Week 4 in Chicago. I truly thought they were going to blow the Bears out, but alas, I was wrong. Well, the schedule only gets harder for the Rams, as they welcome the Green Bay Packers into town in Week 5. The Packers did lose in Week 4, but they're not nearly as banged up and are a better team right now than LA.
The Rams could be another team that falls to 1-4 and probably turns to being sellers at the NFL Trade Deadline, and I really do not think someone like Matthew Stafford would be off the table in that regard.
Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the business, but even some of the best coaches in the NFL simply cannot overcome player injuries, and that's what the LA Rams are currently dealing with, so them being 1-4 when Sunday comes to an end would not be a huge shock. If LA hopes to dig out of this, they must beat Jordan Love and the Packers.