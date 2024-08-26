2024 NFL Season: Making a starting offense with remaining free agents
Wide Receivers: Hunter Renfrow, Michael Thomas, JuJu Smith-Schuster
We'll go with three wide receivers here, so we decided on Hunter Renfrow, Michael Thomas, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who were all 1,000-yard receivers at some point in their NFL careers. All three are declined players, and it's really a shame for Thomas, who truly began his career with the New Orleans Saints on a Hall of Fame pace.
Renfrow can still route some elite routes, so I am actually shocked he is not on a team. I would imagine that among these three, Renfrow has to be the most likely to be signed first, right? JuJu Smith-Schuster had signed a free agency deal with the New England Patriots, but was cut after just one season.
Smith-Schuster is somehow still 27 years old, so he's got a bit of youth on his side. He could also find a team during the season. I am not sure if Michael Thomas will have much of a market heading into 2024.
Offensive Line: Charles Leno Jr / Mark Glowinski / Connor McGovern / Phil Haynes / Cameron Fleming
The offensive line might be the "best" unit of his free agency starting offense. Charles Leno Jr is a fine left tackle, and Connor McGovern is a solid center. Both Mark Glowinski and Phil Haynes form a pretty mediocre guard duo, but Glowinski was a very good player at one point in his career when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.
Cameron Fleming has experience at both tackle spots, which could come in very handy for any team who is looking for a swing tackle option for 2024. Overall, this offensive line actually isn't the worst, and if they ended up on a fantasy expansion team for 2024, I am not sure this unit would be the worst in the NFL. There are some brutally bad offensive lines out there.
What do you think of this free agency starting offense? How many games would they win in 2024 if they became the NFL's 33rd team? I think this squad might be able to scrap together three or four wins at most.