2024 NFL Season: These are now the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league
The quarterback market has truly exploded this offseason, so as the 2024 NFL Season continues to creep up, let's look at the highest-paid QBs in the league. There are some new faces in the top-5 in terms of highest-paid passers. The QB market, like most other position markets, will see contracts get more and more expensive.
And at this point, one of the next quarterbacks to sign a deal could flirt with $60 million per season, which is just insane money. The $60 million quarterback will be here sooner than you think. But before the 2024 NFL Season begins, let's dive into the highest-paid QBs.
5. Jared Goff - $53 million per year
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is now the fifth highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. He signed an extension with the Lions this offseason and is the nucleus for this team and where they are today. Goff has thrown nearly 60 touchdown passes over the last two seasons and is proving to be a steady but very good option for Detroit.
He played in a Super Bowl back in 2018 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams and Lions essentially swapped QBs a few years ago, so Matthew Stafford has been in LA since the 2021 NFL Season.
4. Tua Tagovailoa - $53.1 million per year
Tua Tagovailoa signed a four-year deal worth a hair over $53 million per year, so he is now the fourth highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Tagovailoa is quite the controversial QB, but in his four years in the NFL, not only have the Miami Dolphins never finished with a losing record in his starts, but he's been one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL over those seasons.
Sure, the Dolphins struggling to play in cold weather is a valid criticism, but it's not like the former first-round pick is a bad QB by any means. This is where the QB market is now, so whether you think Tagovailoa is overpaid or not isn't important.
3. Joe Burrow - $55 million per year
At the time of signing his deal, Joe Burrow had become the first QB in NFL history to hit the $55 million per year mark, but two other quarterbacks recently hit that number. Burrow is one of just two QBs on this list to have appeared in a Super Bowl.
He's truly excellent and the second-best quarterback in the NFL behind only Patrick Mahomes. He's never played a full season, which is certainly an issue, but Burrow's excellence is evident, as the Bengals will make a deep playoff run if he can stay healthy.
2. Trevor Lawrence - $55 million per year
Trevor Lawrence also signed a deal worth $55 million. He got this extension from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, and the reviews have been mixed thus far. Some have said that Lawrence's play through his first three seasons does not warrant such a deal, but others have said that Lawrence has played much better than his numbers indicate.
The truth is surely somewhere in the middle, but if T-Law can bounce back and play like he did in 2022, the Jaguars may have a bargain on their hands, believe it or not.
1. Jordan Love - $55 million per year
Jordan Love makes it to $55 million per season on his contract extension from the Green Bay Packers, and Love really earned this extension for less than a full season of work, as his play was quite questionable during the first quarter of the 2023 NFL Season for the Packers. This may be a huge risk, as Love has never played a full, consistent season, so there may be a chance here that he returns to earth a bit in 2024.
However, the Green Bay front office is clearly believing in Love, signing him to a $55 million per year contract extension.