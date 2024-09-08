2024 NFL Season: Three things you need to know before Week 1 games
The first Sunday of the 2024 NFL Season is upon us, so let's dive into a few things you need to know before the Week 1 games. We're two games down, but are at the first Sunday of the new season. There has been a ton of change and a ton of new storylines that have developed this past offseason.
Let's try to sort through all of it and dive into three crucial things you need to know before Week 1 games.
Chiefs look to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row
The Kansas City Chiefs look to become the first team in the history of the NFL to win three Super Bowls in a row. The last team to repeat as Super Bowl champions before the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023 were the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. That Pats dynasty did win the Super Bowls in 2014, 2016, and 2018.
The Chiefs are firmly in their own dynasty and have a first-ballot Hall of Fame head coach and QB in Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, who surely have no signs of stopping anytime soon. Can the Chiefs again embarrass the rest of the league and win another Super Bowl?
Aaron Rodgers will make his return to the New York Jets lineup
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Roster-wise, this game feels quite even, but the advantage has to go to the 49ers due to them playing at home, being more established, and having better QB play at the moment.
Rodgers tore his Achilles in 2023 just a handful of plays into the Jets Week 1 win versus the Buffalo Bills, and the player that sacked Rodgers on the play, Leonard Floyd, is ironically on the 49ers now. The league is in a better place when Rodgers is on the field, so here's to a healthy year for the veteran QB.
Three rookie QBs will get the start in Week 1 (and probably beyond)
Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears, and Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos will all get their first NFL starts today. The Commanders are traveling to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers. The Bears play host to the Tennessee Titans, and the Broncos travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks.
It's not crazy to think that all three QBs will lose on Sunday, but Williams and the Bears seem to have the best chance at coming out with a victory. The three other rookie QBs in the first round are Drake Maye of the New England Patriots, Michael Penix Jr of the Atlanta Falcons, and JJ McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings.
It's not crazy to think that all three won't get a start until the 2025 NFL Season. But all eyes are going to be on the three rookie QBs getting the starts today.