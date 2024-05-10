2024 NFL Season: Who are the best head coach/quarterback duos in the league?
NFL teams must be able to get the head coach and quarterback right if they hope to sustain winning in the league, and these three duos are clearly the best of the best. It's really not much of an argument, either. Without adequate coaching and stellar QB play, teams simply won't win, and it's no coincidence that the most successful NFL teams in recent history had two studs at each spot.
Well, there are some insanely talented head coach/quarterback duos currently in the league. Would these three duos be the best of the best?
3. Joe Burrow - Zac Taylor
Making the Super Bowl in 2021 and simply winning a lot of football games, Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor end up being a great duo. Burrow missed a chunk of the 2023 NFL Season with an injury, so we did not get to see Burrow in the postseason. However, across his NFL career, Burrow is credited with a 29-22-1 record in the regular season and a 5-2 record in the playoffs.
When both are together on the field, there aren't many duos better, but OL and defensive inconsistencies here and there have limited the duo's potential together. Burrow also needs to simply stay healthy for an entire season. He's never played a full one during his brief NFL career.
2. Matthew Stafford - Sean McVay
Winning the Super Bowl in 2021, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay quickly established themselves as a top duo in the NFL. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are 24-17 together in the regular season and 4-1 in the playoffs. Matthew Stafford has thrown 86 touchdowns and 39 touchdowns in the regular and postseason with the LA Rams.
They went 10-7 during the 2023 season, perhaps as a surprise, and look poised to make a huge playoff run this coming season. Even with Stafford likely entering the final couple years of his potential Hall of Fame career, it's clear that Stafford and McVay know how to win football games and might not be done just yet.
1. Patrick Mahomes - Andy Reid
Perhaps the most obvious No. 1 choice, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have won three Super Bowls over the last five seasons. With a 74-22 regular season record together, Mahomes and Reid have won double-digit games in six-straight seasons, each year Mahomes has been a starter. In the postseason, they're somehow even better.
They're 15-3 in the postseason together, so that gives them a combined record of 89-25, which is just insane. Mahomes is also a first-ballot Hall of Famer, even with his career not even being halfway over. It's the modern-day duo of Belichick/Brady, and their recent back-to-back Super Bowl titles gives them the chance to be the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.
They are in a tier of their own.