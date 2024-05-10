NFL Head Coach Power Rankings: Which coaches are standing at the top?
Only 32 NFL head coaching jobs exist in the entire world. Let's try to power rank each one of them. Who stands at the top?
NFL Head Coach Power Rankings: Which coaches are standing at the top?
Not Ranked - Brian Callahan, Titans; Dave Canales, Panthers; Jim Harbaugh, Chargers; Mike Macdonald, Seahawks; Jerod Mayo, Patriots; Raheem Morris, Falcons; Antonio Pierce, Raiders; Dan Quinn, Commanders
It's obviously not fair to rank the new head coaching hires to set enter their first year with their new teams for the 2024 NFL Season. On the surface, though, besides Jim Harbaugh being hired by the Los Angeles Chargers, I am not sure the other head coaches in this class are going to find a ton of success. That's just one person's opinion, though.
There are 24 returning head coaches in the NFL. Let's rank those men.
24. Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints
Yuck. In five seasons as a head coach in the NFL, four being the entire season, Allen has just one winning record, and it came in 2023 when he Saints limped to a 9-8 record with one of the easiest schedules in the NFL. It's pretty clear at this point that Dennis Allen is a good coordinator, but falls short of being a good head coach and might end up being out of a job at the end of this coming season.
23. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals
I believe Jonathan Gannon can shoot up this list at the end of the 2024 NFL Season. In year one, Gannon and his GM Monti Ossenfort were playing with scraps, as the Cardinals roster was just dreadfully weak. Now embarking on year two together, I am telling you right now, this team is going to be a lot better than you might think.
22. Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are in a great spot to have a strong year in 2024. They got the No. 1 QB in the 2024 NFL Draft in Caleb Williams and may have figured something out on defense. Matt Eberflus isn't even a good head coach at this point, but he has a lot working in his favor for 2024, so if the success isn't there, it'll solely be on him.
21. Brian Daboll, New York Giants
Coaching with a horribly injured team in 2023, Brian Daboll did have a strong 2022 season with the Giants, but going into year three, there isn't really much to like about the current set-up in New York, and until Daboll can prove he belongs higher in these rankings, he'll remain this low.
20. Robert Saleh, New York Jets
You cannot entirely fault Robert Saleh, as he has had, to not fault of his own, pretty poor QB situations. Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just a handful of plays into the 2023 NFL Season, so that essentially ended the Jets year. In 2024 though with Rodgers returning, there should be no excuse.
19. Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Todd Bowles has been a head coach for seven years in the NFL and has three winning seasons. He's an alright head coach who is more of a floor-raiser, in my opinion. His Buccaneers surprised in 2023, winning nine games and making it to the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Perhaps they can build on that success in 2024.
18. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni is going to be this low in these rankings because of how his Philadelphia Eagles team looked in 2023. It's pretty clear that the 2022 success of the Eagles was largely due to his former coordinators in Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, who are both head coaches. Sirianni's sideline antics seemed to rub people the wrong way, and crazily enough, I believe his seat is burning hot entering 2024 even though he's never had a losing record.
17. DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
What a first year as a head coach in the NFL for DeMeco Ryans, who seems likely to continue the success of the Shanahan-tree becoming head coaches in the NFL. Ryans and second-year QB CJ Stroud feels like a marriage that will end with multiple Super Bowl championships.
The Houston Texans won 10 games in 2023 and are my personal pick to win the whole thing in 2024.