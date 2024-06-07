2025 NFL Draft: Could the first overall pick get traded in an aggressive move?
The 2025 NFL Draft is still nearly a year away, but could there be a huge trade for the top overall pick in 2025 on the horizon? It's happened before, and next year's draft could be when it happens again. As of now, the QB class for this coming NFL Draft does not appear to be nearly as talented or deep as this year's class.
Players like Shedeur Sanders, Carson Beck, and Quinn Ewers figure to be the top players at this position. Well, when you couple the drop-off in talent with what team could be picking first overall, it might create a perfect storm for another team to come up to the top pick. Obviously, if there is a consensus top QB in a given NFL Draft like Caleb Williams it'd be nearly impossible for that team picking first overall to trade the pick.
Well, what if there isn't a consensus top QB? What if the top three projected QBs are all late-first-round players? That could pave the way for other positions to be taken first overall, and the two that stick out are the offensive tackle and EDGE rusher positions, which are two extremely important positions to ensure long-term success in the NFL.
This could be a fun story to follow throughout the 2024 NFL Season. If a team like the New England Patriots finish with the first overall pick, they could be inclined to trade the top pick, as their roster is in need of a ton of talent, so one player might not be good enough for them. If they could turn the first overall pick into multiple first and second-round picks, that could be the better way to go for the present and for the long-term.
Who knows? Maybe there could be some fireworks during the 2025 NFL Draft.