2025 NFL Draft: First-round could again be dominated by the offense
The 2025 NFL Draft is still nearly a year away, but that won't stop us from taking a peek at the first-round prospects. And as of now, it does look like this first round, like the 2024 NFL Draft's first round, could be hugely dominated by offensive players. With the NFL being an offense-first league, this is expected.
And as teams race to load up their rosters, they tend to focus more on the offense in doing that, especially at quarterback. Really, ever since Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, teams have upped their aggression in trying to fix their QB situation, as we've seen a ton of major QB trades since then.
There were also a whopping six QBs taken in the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, which was a record. In the 2025 NFL Draft, there are a ton of quality offensive prospects that could hear their name called within the first
At quarterback, players like Carson Beck from Georgia, Shedeur Sanders from Colorado, Quinn Ewers from Texas, and even Jalen Milroe from Alabama could hear their names called with the first 32 picks. The WR class also seems to be talented with guys like Travis Huther, Luther Burden, Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, and Evan Stewart.
Now yes, there are some very talented top defensive prospects, but the league is getting more and more dedicated to mastering the offensive side of the ball, and now, top offenses are making it deep into the postseason. Sure, defense still could win championships, but I do think if you asked all 32 teams, they'd rather have an elite offense instead of an elite defense.
This is where the NFL is at now, and whether you like it nor not, it's not going away. The 2025 NFL Draft could be another loaded offensive class.