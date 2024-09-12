2025 NFL Draft: Here's who is picking at the top heading into Week 2
The 2025 NFL Draft is still a while away, but as we head into Week 2, let's look at who is picking at the top for next April's draft. Yes, the draft order is going to change quite a bit most likely, but we can still look at the way-too-early 2025 NFL Draft order. The class is not projected to be as top-heavy on offense as it was last year.
And there surely won't be six quarterbacks taken in the first round, so the 2025 NFL Draft could bring a ton of uncertainty. As we head into Week 2, which kicks off tomorrow with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, we can take weekly looks at what the NFL Draft order looks like. Let's do that now and peek at the first five picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.
5th Overall Pick - Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos lost a gritty game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. It really wasn't as bad as some people are making it out to be, as Bo Nix and the offense did have a chance at the end of the game to get the ball back for a potential game-winning drive. The NFL world seems quite low on the Broncos in 2024, so I am not sure those folks would be surprised if Denver finished with the 5th overall pick.
4th Overall Pick - Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a huge quarterback problem and may need to bench Deshaun Watson if things do not change. Their roster is in a win-now position, but if Watson stays in the lineup, they may actually end up picking in the top-5 in the 2025 NFL Draft. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski may have to make a bold move and give backup QB Jameis Winston some starts to save their season.
3rd Overall Pick - Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders potentially picking third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft may be exactly what they need. With no franchise QB in sight, Vegas is going to have to try an grab one next April. They missed out on all six first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, which was something.
GM Tom Telesco had a disastrous first offseason, which included overpaying for a defensive tackle and failing to take a first-round QB, but perhaps he can redeem himself next April.
2nd Overall Pick - Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders still have a ton of needs, but the QB may not be one of them. Rookie passer Jayden Daniels looked competent in his debut, rushing for two touchdowns and not looking too overwhelmed. However, Washington could definitely use another wide receiver, cornerback, and perhaps some offensive line help.
Having the second overall pick in the coming NFL Draft could give GM Adam Peters a great shot to bring in a much-needed blue-chip prospect.
1st Overall Pick - Cincinnati Bengals
I guarantee you that the Cincinnati Bengals will not be picking first overall. They routinely start 0-1 and 0-2, so them losing this coming week against the Kansas City Chiefs is not going to be a huge surprise. The Bengals looked pretty weak in Week 1, and Joe Burrow may not fully be recovered from that season-ending wrist injury.
Cincinnati may not be quite as good as we think, but it would take some type of catastrophe for them to finish with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they did, you'd probably be looking at Joe Burrow suffering yet another season-ending injury.