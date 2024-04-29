2025 NFL Draft: Way too early prediction of teams who could pick No. 1 overall
Could these three teams be in contention to pick No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft?
2. New York Giants
How did the New York Giants seriously pass up on Michael Penix Jr, JJ McCarthy, and Bo Nix? How was that possible given their current QB room of Daniel Jones and Drew Lock? What were they thinking? The G-Men are on a runaway freight trade to another sloppy season. The offensive line is still a bit of a question mark, and the most obvious question mark, the QB room, is still just that.
Their defense should be OK, but it's nothing special, especially in the secondary. Personally, I just do not understand the process here from GM Joe Schoen, who is somehow still tying himself to Daniel Jones again in 2024. The team should not win many games in 2024 and could be a strong candidate to pick No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers at pick 13 was a huge mistake by the Las Vegas Raiders, but to be fair, all six first-round QBs were gone by the time that they got on the clock. The Raiders invested a second-round pick on Michael Mayer in the 2023 NFL Draft, so them doubling-down on another TE was a bit odd to see.
It's not the most efficient use of draft picks in taking two tight ends like that. Right now, the Raiders are likely starting Gardner Minshew in 2024, which is, well, not ideal. Minshew is a high-end backup, but if he's a team' full-time starter, it should be because the original starter got hurt, which was the case when Minshew was on the Colts in 2023.
With the inexperience of new head coach Antonio Pierce and a GM with a shaky history in Tom Telesco, there isn't a lot to like about the Raiders for 2024. The team is probably looking toward 2025 at this point to try and grab their franchise QB, but at the moment, the 2025 rookie QB class isn't great.
Could they be banking on Dak Prescott hitting the free agent market?