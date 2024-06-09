2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
We are entering the dog days of the 2024 NFL offseason, but excitement over the 2024 college football season and the return of the College Football video game title are keeping everyone's football flame burning bright. Along with the excitement of another college football season comes the anticipation of a new NFL rookie class. The 2025 NFL Draft class is loaded on the defensive line and cornerback early on, and it appears as though every NFL team is going to have a chance to get better from next year's class.
For the first time since I can even remember, we're entering a year in which all 32 teams have hold of their first-round picks. Therefore, this 2025 NFL mock draft doesn't leave anyone out. Now that teams have made the majority of their major moves in the 2024 offseason, let's take another look ahead at the 2025 NFL Draft with our latest entire first-round predictions.
2025 NFL mock draft: Giants, Titans land new franchise QBs
1. New York Giants: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
New York Giants fans are not going to be able to focus on this pick because of how mad they are going to be about their team being in the #1 overall slot. In full transparency, I actually put the Giants in this spot because they might be the NFL team that most desperately needs a franchise quarterback. They were originally in the 6th slot on this list, so I swapped them with the Panthers.
If that helps you Giants fans sleep at night.
The Giants replace Daniel Jones with Carson Beck, who has been the talk of the offseason among 2025 NFL Draft prospects. Beck had a fantastic year last year in his first year as the starter for Georgia taking over for Stetson Bennett, and it feels like he’s only going to continue getting better.
2. New England Patriots: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The New England Patriots really had too many needs to address all in one offseason. New head coach Jerod Mayo is playing the long game with quarterback Drake Maye, who has apparently had a slow start to OTAs. The Patriots have too good of a defense to bottom out like this, at least from what I see, but this is the spot the mock draft machine has them picking.
If they get to pick this high, how about Jerod Mayo picking a fellow Tennessee Volunteer to add to his already stellar defense? The Patriots have a few guys off the edge whose futures with this franchise are up in the air beyond 2024 (Matt Judon, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche). Someone like James Pearce could be a foundation for the future on that side of the ball.