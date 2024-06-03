NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2024 offseason
No games have been played, but your perception of every NFL team can certainly change every day, even in the offseason. Maybe especially in the offseason when there's nothing really going on, and looking at every NFL roster is like looking at the same picture from a different angle and finding new imperfections each time.
Our latest NFL power rankings reflect a little bit of that. Perhaps the luster of certain free agency moves has worn off a bit. Perhaps other teams and their roster-building strategies have started to show fruit a little earlier than anticipated. Whatever the case, we're going to take another crack at ranking all 32 NFL teams this offseason with OTAs in full swing.
2024 NFL power rankings: Vikings falling, Packers & Bears on the rise
32. Carolina Panthers
It's bordering on cliché to have the Carolina Panthers in this spot at this point. Every NFL teams feels like they got better this offseason, and to some degree, most of them have. But for the Carolina Panthers, it's going to be a season of proving they're not the worst team in the NFL after what we saw last season.
We need to see progression from Bryce Young under new head coach Dave Canales. The Panthers have moved on from the guy who was previously their best defensive player (Brian Burns) and have a new core of players on that side of the ball. The pieces on this roster aren't all bad, but we need to see clear progression from the most important guy -- Young -- or this team is going to remain in the basement of the NFC South/NFL in general.
31. Washington Commanders
Just like a lot of teams near the bottom of this list, the Washington Commanders are simply taking on a lot of change to really expect them to be amazing right out of the gates. It's impossible to know how quickly Jayden Daniels is going to translate to the next level, but even if you figure he can work well with Kliff Kingsbury in Washington, this roster was overhauled and you can't do it all in one offseason.
The Commanders still need to continue rebuilding/reloading in the trenches on both sides of the ball. With Dan Quinn at the helm, I expect the floor to be raised defensively, but this team is going to struggle to finish games.