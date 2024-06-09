2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
25. Philadelphia Eagles: Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
The Philadelphia Eagles revamped their defense in a big way during the 2024 offseason, and it was much needed. They hired Vic Fangio away from the Miami Dolphins and spent a ton of money in free agency on Bryce Huff, who has been a part-time player and stellar pass rusher for the New York Jets in recent years.
Even after the addition of Huff, the future of Josh Sweat is in question beyond this season and the Eagles like to bring waves of players off the edge. Howie Roseman loves to add in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and even though Payton is lighter as an EDGE guy, that has not been a deterring factor for the Eagles in recent years. He could come in and give them another dynamic option in the pass rush department to go along with Huff and 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Everyone is now holding their breath to find out if the Dallas Cowboys are going to give CeeDee Lamb the highest contract in NFL history for a non-quarterback, topping his 2020 NFL Draft classmate Justin Jefferson. In Lamb’s case, it may pay to be patient.
Even if or when that happens, the Cowboys still need to look to add to the wide receiver position. This is the third year in a row they’re hopeful of a breakout from former third-round pick Jalen Tolbert, who could soon be running out of chances. When in doubt these days, it’s not a bad idea to just pull the latest from the talent pool of Brian Hartline’s stellar receiver group at Ohio State.
Emeka Egbuka was a projected first-rounder in a lot of 2024 mock drafts, and he’s going to be included in almost every 2025 NFL mock draft until the season gets going. He would be a nice secondary receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb for the future.